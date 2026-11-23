Mauricio Pochettino endured a difficult start to life as Manchester United manager after his team suffered a 4-0 defeat against Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday. The result saw the Argentine equal an unwanted club record that had stood for 100 years.

According to OptaJoe, Pochettino became only the second Manchester United manager to lose his first match in charge by a margin of four goals. The only previous instance came in October 1926, when Lal Hilditch's first game as manager ended in a 4-0 defeat against Bolton Wanderers.

The defeat at Anfield made Pochettino's managerial debut particularly difficult, with Manchester United reduced to 10 players during the opening stages of the contest. Liverpool took advantage of their numerical superiority to register a comprehensive victory against their arch-rivals.

Leny Yoro's red card puts Manchester United under pressure Manchester United's match against Liverpool took a turn for the worse in the eighth minute when defender Leny Yoro was sent off for bringing down Alexander Isak.

The French defender was penalised after Isak broke through on goal following a defensive error. Yoro's challenge denied the Liverpool forward a clear opportunity, prompting the referee to show him a straight red card.

Liverpool made their numerical advantage count almost immediately. Dominik Szoboszlai converted the resulting free-kick in the 10th minute to give the hosts the lead.

Florian Wirtz doubled Liverpool's advantage in the 13th minute, finishing a delivery from Rio Ngumoha. The early goals left Manchester United with a difficult task as they attempted to recover while down to 10 players.

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Liverpool continued to threaten the visitors' defence after the interval. Ngumoha added the third goal in the 66th minute, before substitute Victor Munoz completed the scoring in the 82nd minute.

The 4-0 result ensured Liverpool collected all three points, while Pochettino's first outing as Manchester United manager ended in defeat.

Manchester United languishing in the EPL relegation zone

The defeat also dealt a blow to Manchester United's league campaign as they find themselves in the Premier League relegation zone in 19th place with just eight points. United's only win in the Premier League so far has come against Ipswich Town (5-2) on 30 August.

Liverpool, meanwhile, strengthened their position in the Premier League standings with the victory at Anfield. The Reds are now in fourth place with 21 points from 11 matches.