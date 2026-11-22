Mauricio Pochettino's first match as Manchester United manager went wrong almost immediately at Anfield. Leny Yoro was sent off in the eighth minute, and Liverpool scored twice in the next five minutes to lead 2-0 at half-time.

Pochettino replaced the sacked Michael Carrick in midweek. He took over a side in the relegation zone and on an eight-match winless run, and the first half against their fiercest rivals only deepened the sense of crisis at Old Trafford.

Advertisement

Why was Leny Yoro sent off? Ronald Araujo’s hooked ball forward dropped into a large gap in the middle of Manchester United’s defence. It left Matthijs de Ligt, making his first league start in a year after coming in for Harry Maguire, badly out of position. Alexander Isak collected the ball and raced through on goal. Leny Yoro, the last man, then bundled into him from behind just outside the penalty area. Referee Sam Barrott showed the French defender a straight red card for denying an obvious goalscoring opportunity. Manchester United were left with 10 men for the rest of the match.

Advertisement

Did VAR overturn the decision? There was debate because Alexander Isak’s heavy touch raised questions about whether he would have kept full control of the ball. That control is a key part of the test for a denial of an obvious goalscoring opportunity. VAR John Brooks decided not to send the referee to the monitor.

The Premier League Match Centre later confirmed the decision in a statement: “The referee's call of red card to Yoro for denial of an obvious goal-scoring opportunity (DOGSO) was checked and confirmed by VAR.”

Advertisement

How did Liverpool punish Manchester United? Dominik Szoboszlai scored from the free-kick that followed the red card. In the 10th minute, he struck the ball into the bottom-left corner past United goalkeeper Senne Lammens from a central position just outside the box. Three minutes later Florian Wirtz made it 2-0, finishing Rio Ngumoha’s cross in the 13th minute as Pochettino’s side fell apart.

Advertisement

What changes did Mauricio Pochettino make? With Liverpool in control and his side a defender short, Mauricio Pochettino reacted quickly. In the 22nd minute, he replaced forward Bryan Mbeumo with Harry Maguire, the centre-back he had left on the bench. The substitution helped United tighten up. Maguire helped shore things up, and the visitors reached half-time without conceding again, though still two goals and a man down.

Also Read | Noah Okafor brace earns Leeds first win at Chelsea since 1999

The early red card and the two quick goals left Pochettino’s debut in ruins and underlined the size of the task facing him at Old Trafford.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.