Liverpool and Manchester United will renew their rivalry when they meet in a Premier League clash at Anfield on Sunday.

The fixture will also mark the beginning of a new chapter for Manchester United, with Mauricio Pochettino preparing to take charge of his first game as manager following his appointment during the international break.

Advertisement

Liverpool, meanwhile, head into the contest after a 3-1 victory over Crystal Palace in their previous league outing. With 18 points from 10 matches, Andoni Iraola's side occupy fourth place in the standings, while Manchester United are 19th with eight points.

Advertisement

Several individual battles could determine how the encounter unfolds. Here are five players who could have a significant influence on the outcome.

Alexander Isak (Liverpool) Alexander Isak will be one of Liverpool's main attacking threats against Manchester United. The Swedish striker has scored seven goals in the Premier League this season and has established himself as an important part of Liverpool's forward line.

His movement inside the penalty area, ability to find space between defenders and finishing could pose problems for a Manchester United defence that has struggled for consistency. Isak also scored in Liverpool's recent 3-1 victory over Crystal Palace, making him one of the players to watch at Anfield.

Florian Wirtz (Liverpool) Florian Wirtz could play an important role in determining how effectively Liverpool break down Manchester United's defensive structure. The German international operates in attacking midfield and can create opportunities through his passing, movement and ability to carry the ball into dangerous areas.

Advertisement

Also Read | Noah Okafor brace earns Leeds first win at Chelsea since 1999

Wirtz scored his first Premier League goal of the season against Crystal Palace, adding another dimension to Liverpool's attacking options.

His positioning between Manchester United's midfield and defensive lines could be particularly important, especially if the visitors look to defend in a compact shape under Pochettino.

Dominik Szoboszlai (Liverpool) Dominik Szoboszlai's contribution could extend beyond Liverpool's attacking third. The Hungarian midfielder offers energy, pressing intensity and the ability to contribute in both penalty areas.

His work rate could become particularly important against a Manchester United midfield featuring Kobbie Mainoo and Youri Tielemans.

Szoboszlai's ability to win possession, carry the ball forward and deliver from set-pieces could give Liverpool additional attacking opportunities. With Ryan Gravenberch returning to training after an injury lay-off, Szoboszlai could also have an important role in maintaining Liverpool's balance in midfield.

Advertisement

Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) Manchester United will rely heavily on Bruno Fernandes to provide creativity and attacking direction. The Portuguese midfielder remains one of the team's principal sources of goals and assists and will be expected to operate behind the forward line.

Also Read | Manchester City held 1-1 by Fulham as Anderson volley cancels out Rodrigo opener

Fernandes has scored four Premier League goals this season, including a penalty against Aston Villa in Manchester United's previous league match, which ended in a 4-4 draw.

Advertisement

His ability to find teammates with incisive passes and create chances from set-pieces could be crucial against Liverpool. Fernandes will also need to help United transition quickly from defence to attack.

Bryan Mbeumo (Manchester United) Bryan Mbeumo could be another important figure for Manchester United, particularly with Benjamin Sesko unavailable because of injury.

The Cameroon international has scored four Premier League goals this season and is expected to lead the line against Liverpool. His pace, movement and ability to exploit spaces behind defenders could offer United an attacking outlet.

Liverpool's defensive line could provide opportunities for Mbeumo to make runs in behind, especially if Fernandes can supply him with passes from midfield. His ability to convert those opportunities could prove significant in a fixture where United are expected to face sustained pressure.

Advertisement

About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.