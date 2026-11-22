Liverpool are set to host Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday, November 22, in a Premier League clash that carries extra weight. Kick-off is at 4:30 pm GMT (10 pm IST). Mauricio Pochettino takes charge of United for the first time after being appointed during the international break to replace Michael Carrick, who was sacked following a 4-4 draw with Aston Villa. United sit in the relegation zone while Andoni Iraola’s Liverpool occupy fourth. Here are five facts that frame the contest.

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1. A first for a Manchester United Manager Mauricio Pochettino becomes the first Manchester United manager whose opening Premier League game is against Liverpool. History offers a modest comfort as only one of United’s past nine managers lost their first league game in charge. That was Erik ten Hag, beaten 2-1 by Brighton in August 2022.

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“It is important to have an impact, a positive impact,” Pochettino said ahead of the game. “It is to try to get the best from [the players], to create the environment for them to express their talent, because we have talented players in the squad.”

2. Manchester United’s worst run since 1990 Manchester United are winless in eight Premier League matches, recording five draws and three defeats. Notably, this is the club’s longest league run without a win since 1990. Their sole league victory this season was a 5-2 win over Ipswich Town in August. They have conceded 30 goals in 15 matches across all competitions and remain without an away win in any competition.

3. Liverpool’s Anfield problem Liverpool hold 18 points and sit fourth, nine behind leaders Arsenal. Only five of those points have arrived at home, the lowest share of any Premier League side. Their single home league win came against Brighton; they drew with Nottingham Forest and Fulham and lost to Manchester City and Arsenal.

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Liverpool have not beaten Man United at Anfield since the 7-0 thrashing in March 2023. Since then the results at home have been a 0-0 draw, a 2-2 draw and a 2-1 defeat.

4. Manchester United won both meetings last season Manchester United took maximum points from both Premier League fixtures last season. Harry Maguire scored a late winner in a 2-1 victory at Anfield, and United later won 3-2 at Old Trafford in May.

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Pochettino’s personal record against Liverpool is less encouraging. Across his time at Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea he has won three, drawn five and lost 11 of 19 meetings with the Reds.

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5. Team news Andoni Iraola confirmed that captain Virgil van Dijk is fit after withdrawing from international duty, and there is no concern over Dominik Szoboszlai. Ryan Gravenberch and Jeremie Frimpong have returned to training, while Hugo Ekitike continues to recover from an Achilles rupture.

For Manchester United, Lisandro Martinez is available after a one-match suspension. Harry Maguire and Patrick Dorgu have trained this week. Carlos Baleba, Karl Darlow, Marcus Rashford, Benjamin Sesko, Luke Shaw and Manuel Ugarte remain on the injury list.

History gives Manchester United fans some hope. The last time these two clubs met this late in a season with one of them in the relegation zone was in 1972. That day, United were bottom of the table, but they still beat league leaders Liverpool 2-0 at Old Trafford.

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About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.