Liverpool vs Real Madrid live streaming details: How to watch Champions League match in India, predicted starting XIs

Real Madrid will be missing the services of Vinicius Junior on Thursday when they take on Liverpool in a crucial UEFA Champions League encounter at Anfield. Besides the Junior blow, Real Madrid have been struggling in the tournament with two defeats in four games and languish at the 21st position.

Junior's injury came in Real Madrid's 3-0 La Liga victory over Leganes and wasn't included in Real Madrid's travelling squad to Liverpool. According to medical updates, Vinicius Junior “has been diagnosed with an injury to the biceps femoris in his left leg. His progress will be monitored.”

Liverpool vs Real Madrid team news Liverpool: The Reds will be missing Federico Chiesa over fitness issues while goalkeeper Alisson Becker and midfielder Diogo Jota are nursing hamstring and rib injuries respectively.

Real Madrid: Carlo Ancelotti's side will be without the services of Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao and David Alaba (all knee injuries). Rodrygo and Aurelien Tchouameni aren't available too.

Liverpool vs Real Madrid predicted starting line-ups Liverpool: Caoimhin Kelleher; Bradley Barcola, Ibrahima Konate, Virjil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson; Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch; Mohamed Salah, Dominik Szoboszlai, Luis Diaz; Darwin Nunez

Real Madrid: Thibaut Courtois; Federico Valverde, Raul Asencio, Antonio Rudiger, Ferland Mendy; Luka Modric, Eduardo Camavinga, Jude Bellingham; Brahim Diaz, Kylian Mbappe, ﻿Dani Ceballos

Liverpool vs Real Madrid live streaming details Where and when to watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid, Champions League football match? The Liverpool vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League match will be played at Anfield. The Liverpool vs Real Madrid match starts on Thursday (November 28) at 1:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast Liverpool vs Real Madrid Champions League match live in India? Sony Sports are the official broadcasters of UEFA Champions League in India. The Liverpool vs Real Madrid Champions League will be telecast live Sony Sports Ten 2 and 3 SD/HD TV channels.

Where to get live streaming of Liverpool vs Real Madrid Champions League match? Live streaming of Liverpool vs Real Madrid Champions League match will be available on Sony LIV website and app.