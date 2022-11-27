Luis Figo reveals his All-Star XI amid FIFA World Cup 2022, check details here

With the FIFA World Cup 2022 fever gaining maximum traction amid the sports lovers across the globe, all-time legend former Portuguese professional footballer Luis Figo has revealed his All-Star XI.
With the FIFA World Cup 2022 fever gaining maximum traction amid the sports lovers across the globe, all-time legend former Portuguese professional footballer Luis Figo has revealed his All-Star XI.
Breifing about his All-Star XI via Jio Cinema, the 2000 Ballon d'Or winner and winger for Sporting CP, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Inter Milan has included Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo and Argentina's Lionel Messi in his team.
Breifing about his All-Star XI via Jio Cinema, the 2000 Ballon d'Or winner and winger for Sporting CP, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Inter Milan has included Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo and Argentina's Lionel Messi in his team.
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Apart from naming self as the captain, Figo names Brazil's Carlos Parreira as his team's manager.
Also, he has named football legends like Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon, Germany's Franz Beckenbauer, Brazil' Pele, France's Zinedine Zidane, Brazil's Ronaldo, Netherlands' Joihan Cruyff and Portugal's Eusebio in his team.
Figo himself has won 127 caps for the Portugal national team and was also the 2001 FIFA World Player of the Year. His 106 assists are the second-most in La Liga history, behind Lionel Messi.
Widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, Figo is one of the few ones to play for both Spanish rival clubs Barcelona and Real Madrid.
In his successful career, Figo scored 32 goals for Portugal. He has represented his nation at European Championships and two World Cups. Apart from this, his career is highlighted by several trophy wins, including the Portuguese Cup, four La Liga titles, two Spanish Cups, three Spanish Super Cups, one UEFA Champions League title, one UEFA Cup Winners' Cup, two UEFA Super Cups, one Intercontinental Cup, four Serie A titles, one Italian Cup and three Italian Super Cups.
Catch all the Sports News
and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates
& Live Business News
.