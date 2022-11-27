Luis Figo reveals his All-Star XI amid FIFA World Cup 2022, check details here

In his successful career, Figo scored 32 goals for Portugal. He has represented his nation at European Championships and two World Cups. Apart from this, his career is highlighted by several trophy wins, including the Portuguese Cup, four La Liga titles, two Spanish Cups, three Spanish Super Cups, one UEFA Champions League title, one UEFA Cup Winners' Cup, two UEFA Super Cups, one Intercontinental Cup, four Serie A titles, one Italian Cup and three Italian Super Cups.