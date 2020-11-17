Luis Suarez tests positive for coronavirus

Luis Suarez tests positive for coronavirus1 min read . 08:46 AM IST
Suarez will miss Uruguay's World World Cup qualifying match against Brazil later today.
Atletico Madrid striker Luis Suarez has tested positive for coronavirus, the Uruguayan Football Association (AUF) confirmed on Monday.
The association has also confirmed that the former Barcelona striker is currently following self-isolation guidelines. Suarez will miss Uruguay's World World Cup qualifying match against Brazil later today.
The striker will also miss Atletico Madrid's match against Barcelona in La Liga on Saturday.
The AUF has also notified that goalkeeper Rodrigo Munoz and backroom staff member Matias Faral have also tested positive for coronavirus.
"The Uruguayan Football Association reports that swabs have been carried out on all the members of the senior team, resulting in the players Luis Suarez, Rodrigo Munoz and the official Matias Faral having tested positive for Covid-19, while all other tests are negative," the AUF said in an official release.
"The three members mentioned are in good health and the corresponding measures have already been implemented," it added.
Suarez had registered a goal in Uruguay's last World Cup qualifying match against Colombia on Friday. The side ended up winning the match 3-0.
The striker has also been in good form for Atletico Madrid as he has registered five goals in six games for the club.
Atletico Madrid is currently in the third spot in the La Liga 2020-21 standings.
