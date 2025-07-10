Luka Modric plays last game for Real Madrid at FIFA Club World Cup 2025; Which team is the Croatian joining next?

Luka Modric's 13-year spell at Real Madrid came to an end on Wednesday when Xabi Alonso's side suffered a humiliating 0-4 defeat at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the semifinal of the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup 2025 at the MetLife Stadium.

having already announced his departure from Santiago Bernabue a couple of months before, the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 was Modric's final tournament with the La Liga giants for whom the 39-year-old had played 597 games and won 28 trophies.

Also Read | Real Madrid legend Luka Modric bids adieu to Santiago Bernabeu

In his final game for Real Madrid, Modric started on bench. He came onto the field on 64 minutes - a time when the game had almost gone out of Real Madrid's hands as Fabian Ruiz and one from Ousmane had put PSG 3-0 ahead inside 24 minutes. Goncalo Ramos added the final nail in the coffin towards the end.

But more than Real Madrid's result, all eye were on bench and Modric. During his final minutes at Real Madrid, Modric was at his absolute best, like the way he has been through his entire career. His final moments on the field in Real Madrid shirt was embraced by his teammates and PSG players with an emotional moment shared with Alonso.

What's next for Luka Modric? Walking out as a free agent from Real Madrid, Modric has penned a one-year deal with Italian giants AC Milan in the Serie A. Although an official announcement is yet to come, famous sports journalist Fabrizio Romano had already shared the same on social media. Modric's contract with AC Milan run through June 2026.

Also Read | Real Madrid legend Luka Modric set for last game at Santiago Bernabéu