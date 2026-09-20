Manchester City 5-3 Sunderland: Antoine Semenyo brace and Erling Haaland goal sink Brian Brobbey hat-trick

Manchester City kept a perfect Premier League start intact by beating Sunderland 5-3 in a thrilling game at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday. Antoine Semenyo scored twice, Erling Haaland added a late fifth, and Brian Brobbey still left with a hat-trick after Regis Le Bris’ side refused to sit back.

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City sit top after five wins from five. Sunderland stay mid-table after a display that justified the warning Enzo Maresca had given two days earlier.

Enzo Fernandez sparks it, Brian Brobbey answers immediately Dayann Methalie was booked for a foul on Iliman Ndiaye, and Enzo Fernandez took the free-kick himself. Nobody in the wall, or Robin Roefs, expected a shot. The Argentina midfielder whipped it into the top corner in the ninth minute.

Sunderland were level three minutes later. Enzo Le Fee slipped Brobbey through, and the Dutch striker finished one-on-one. Rayan Cherki put City back in front on 29 minutes after Semenyo’s work on the right, only for Brobbey to equalise again on 33 minutes from Thomas Meunier’s pass. VAR checked the second goal and let it stand.

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Antoine Semenyo makes it 3-2 before half-time Manchester City kept pushing. After a short corner and a scramble, Marc Guehi helped the ball into Antoine Semenyo’s path and the Ghana forward smashed it into the bottom corner in the 43rd minute. Half-time arrived at 3-2. It was the seventh time in Premier League history a team had gone in front three times before the break.

Semenyo struck again 11 minutes after the restart, cutting in from the left and beating Roefs at the near post. The lead lasted two minutes. Nilson Angulo set up Brobbey, who tucked in from close range for his third of the afternoon.

Erling Haaland and VAR close it out Jeremy Doku came on for Ndiaye as Manchester City tried to settle the game. Josko Gvardiol then found Haaland six yards out in the 80th minute. The Norway striker stabbed it in, VAR reviewed the goal, and it stood. Donnarumma later denied Malick Fofana as Sunderland chased a fourth.

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City’s five-goal haul took them to 15 points and first place heading into the international break. Sunderland sit on four points from five matches. Phil Foden missed the game through suspension. Doku’s late cameo was his first league action since a calf injury.

The scoreline will travel, but so will Brobbey’s afternoon. Manchester City found a way, as they have in every league match so far. Sunderland left stadium with nothing, and still looked like a side that can hurt anyone on the break.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.