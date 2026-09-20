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Manchester City 5-3 Sunderland: Antoine Semenyo brace and Erling Haaland goal sink Brian Brobbey hat-trick

Manchester City found a way, as they have in every league match so far. Sunderland left the stadium with nothing, and still looked like a side that can hurt anyone on the break.

Aachal Maniyar
Published20 Sep 2026, 08:42 PM IST
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Manchester City's Antoine Semenyo, right, reacts after scoring third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Sunderland in Manchester, England.
Manchester City's Antoine Semenyo, right, reacts after scoring third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Sunderland in Manchester, England.(AP Photo/Dave Thompson)
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Manchester City kept a perfect Premier League start intact by beating Sunderland 5-3 in a thrilling game at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday. Antoine Semenyo scored twice, Erling Haaland added a late fifth, and Brian Brobbey still left with a hat-trick after Regis Le Bris’ side refused to sit back.

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City sit top after five wins from five. Sunderland stay mid-table after a display that justified the warning Enzo Maresca had given two days earlier.

Enzo Fernandez sparks it, Brian Brobbey answers immediately

Dayann Methalie was booked for a foul on Iliman Ndiaye, and Enzo Fernandez took the free-kick himself. Nobody in the wall, or Robin Roefs, expected a shot. The Argentina midfielder whipped it into the top corner in the ninth minute.

Sunderland were level three minutes later. Enzo Le Fee slipped Brobbey through, and the Dutch striker finished one-on-one. Rayan Cherki put City back in front on 29 minutes after Semenyo’s work on the right, only for Brobbey to equalise again on 33 minutes from Thomas Meunier’s pass. VAR checked the second goal and let it stand.

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Also Read | Floyd Samba scores twice on debut as Manchester City thrash Norwich 5-0

Antoine Semenyo makes it 3-2 before half-time

Manchester City kept pushing. After a short corner and a scramble, Marc Guehi helped the ball into Antoine Semenyo’s path and the Ghana forward smashed it into the bottom corner in the 43rd minute. Half-time arrived at 3-2. It was the seventh time in Premier League history a team had gone in front three times before the break.

Semenyo struck again 11 minutes after the restart, cutting in from the left and beating Roefs at the near post. The lead lasted two minutes. Nilson Angulo set up Brobbey, who tucked in from close range for his third of the afternoon.

Erling Haaland and VAR close it out

Jeremy Doku came on for Ndiaye as Manchester City tried to settle the game. Josko Gvardiol then found Haaland six yards out in the 80th minute. The Norway striker stabbed it in, VAR reviewed the goal, and it stood. Donnarumma later denied Malick Fofana as Sunderland chased a fourth.

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City’s five-goal haul took them to 15 points and first place heading into the international break. Sunderland sit on four points from five matches. Phil Foden missed the game through suspension. Doku’s late cameo was his first league action since a calf injury.

Also Read | Phil Foden red card: What happened during Premier League Manchester derby?

The scoreline will travel, but so will Brobbey’s afternoon. Manchester City found a way, as they have in every league match so far. Sunderland left stadium with nothing, and still looked like a side that can hurt anyone on the break.

About the Author

Aachal Maniyar

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More

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