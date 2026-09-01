Manchester City agree £125m Enzo Fernandez transfer from Chelsea on deadline day

Manchester City have agreed a deal with Chelsea to sign Enzo Fernandez for £125 million ($169 million). The package matches the British transfer record set last summer when Liverpool signed Alexander Isak from Newcastle United, another late-window finish.

Chelsea have given the 25-year-old permission to complete a medical. If the checks pass before the window shuts, the Argentina midfielder will leave Stamford Bridge after three and a half seasons and rejoin Enzo Maresca, the coach who worked with him for 18 months in West London and now manages City.

How a £120m line became a £125m sale This was not a clean sprint. On 14th August, Chelsea said they expected Fernandez to stay for 2026-27 after a self-imposed deadline passed with no City bid. The club had valued him at £120 million and told both City and his representatives that if that figure did not arrive inside the window they had set, he would not leave this summer. Those terms, Chelsea said, had been known to his camp since May.

City changed course after Liverpool rejected a bid of up to £80 million for Cody Gakpo. Talks with Chelsea then moved quickly on deadline day. The extra £5 million above Chelsea’s public price ended the argument.

Fernandez still had a contract until 2032. He arrived from Benfica in January 2023 for £106.8 million, which was then a British record. In Chelsea colours, he scored 31 goals and added 30 assists in 170 games.

Why the relationship at Chelsea cracked Enzo Fernandez had already cast doubt on his future late in 2025-26. In April, then-head coach Liam Rosenior dropped him for two matches. His agent, former Argentina international Javier Pastore, told The Athletic the punishment was “completely unfair”. The player later apologised and came back into the squad.

The crowd made its view clear this summer. Supporters booed him at Stamford Bridge in the final pre-season friendly against Real Sociedad and again in the opening Premier League game at Fulham. After that match, he walked down the tunnel without joining his teammates in front of the away support. He did not play in the Carabao Cup tie against Luton Town or in the league game against Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday.

Real Madrid had publicly denied interest earlier in the summer. By deadline day, City were the only live destination.

What Maresca gets and what Chelsea lose Manchester City have already spent heavily in midfield. Elliot Anderson arrived from Nottingham Forest for £116 million. Ayyoub Bouaddi joined from Lille for an initial €95 million. Those deals sit next to two exits that forced the rebuild: Rodri left for Barcelona, and Tijjani Reijnders moved to Al Qadsiah. Fernandez gives Maresca a midfielder he already trusts, a box-to-box runner who can score and carry the ball.

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Chelsea keep the cash and lose the daily problem. Xabi Alonso’s side needs a midfield that wants to be there. A record sale helps the books. It does not automatically replace 31 goals and 30 assists. That work starts the moment the medical is signed off.