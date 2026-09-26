Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak reassures fans after 114 Premier League FFP charges verdict

Manchester City’s chairman has told supporters the club’s stance has not shifted a day after reports that an independent commission found the champions guilty on 114 of 115 Premier League financial charges.

Khaldoon Al Mubarak published an open letter on the club website on Saturday (26 September). The process that began when the league charged City in February 2023 is not finished. Sanctions have not been set. An appeal is widely expected. Still, the scale of the reported verdict has left English football asking what it means for titles, points and the club’s place in the Premier League.

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Also Read | Manchester City found guilty on 114 of 115 Premier League financial charges

Chairman tells fans the fight is not over Khaldoon Al Mubarak opened by reminding supporters he has been at the club for 18 years and stood with them at the Etihad, Wembley and Istanbul.

“Following Friday’s media reporting, many of you will have spent your evening answering questions and responding to messages from friends, family and colleagues. So have I,” he wrote. “Here’s what I said to my family: The Premier League process still has a long way to run, and our confidence and intent in proving the Club’s innocence is just as strong as when this began.”

He said confidentiality stopped him from saying more. “There are so many things that I would like to be able to share with you to help you understand why we feel so confident in our position. But the strict confidentiality of the legal process and our determination to respect it means I cannot do that at the moment. Even this letter underwent several legal checks to make sure it complies.”

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“While some people have been quick to reach their own conclusions, and there is so much noise swirling around us, nothing has changed. We have faced challenges together before and have prevailed. There remain many who want to undermine the momentum of our Club. We will not give them that opportunity,” he added.

He pointed ahead to Anfield and a Champions League home game with Paris Saint-Germain after the international break.

Club says significant steps still remain Manchester City’s Friday statement, attached to the letter, did not accept the case as closed.

“The Premier League process remains ongoing, with significant elements to be completed, and subject to strict confidentiality. As such, Manchester City FC’s position remains consistent with the Club’s statement of February 2023.”

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It added: “The Club has diligently respected due process for eight years on the basis that the Premier League Board and Executive would behave as an independent, impartial and fair-minded regulator, free from partisan influence.”

Why Manchester City could lose points, titles or their place in the Premier League A guilty finding is not the punishment. That comes later, at a separate hearing that could take months.

The panel can fine Manchester City, take points off them, or throw them out of the Premier League. Points can come off this season or old seasons. That is why the 2011-12, 2013-14 and 2017-18 titles are being talked about. Nothing says those trophies must go. A big points cut now could still push a team sitting top after five games towards relegation.

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What the 115 charges cover Most charges cover 2009 to 2018. Notably, Manchester City are accused of hiding the true picture of their income and spending, including owner-linked sponsorships and extra pay around former manager Roberto Mancini. They are also accused of breaking UEFA and Premier League spending rules, and of not fully helping the later investigation.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.