Manchester City found guilty on 114 of 115 Premier League financial charges as sanctions awaited

Manchester City have been found guilty on 114 of the 115 financial charges brought by the Premier League, The Athletic reported on Friday. Notably, an independent commission issued the verdict. Sanctions have not been decided, and City are expected to appeal.

It is the largest liability finding in Premier League history. The public ruling answers one question only: whether the panel accepted the league’s case. It does not yet say what the punishment will be, or when it will start.

What did the commission decide? The panel upheld virtually every count. Only one of the 115 charges was not proven. The rest stand. That covers alleged breaches across nine seasons, from 2009-10 to 2017-18, plus later claims that the club failed to cooperate with the investigation.

Manchester City have denied all of it since the charges were published in February 2023. Friday’s finding does not close the file. It moves the case from guilt to penalty, and, almost certainly, to appeal.

What were the 115 charges? The Premier League opened its inquiry after Der Spiegel published leaked City documents in November 2018. Four years later, it referred the club to an independent commission.

The charges fall into a few groups. Fifty-four concern a failure to provide accurate financial information. Fourteen concern incomplete or inaccurate details of payments to players and managers. Seven concern profitability and sustainability rules. Others relate to UEFA financial regulations and to whether City helped the league’s investigators between late 2018 and early 2023.

A 12-week private hearing ran in London from 16 September to 6 December 2024. The three-person commission then spent nearly two years writing its decision.

When will sanctions be announced? Not yet. Liability and punishment are separate stages. The commission can still recommend a fine, a points deduction, a transfer ban, the removal of titles, or expulsion. There is no fixed scale. Everton and Nottingham Forest lost points for far narrower PSR cases. City’s file is wider and older.

Any penalty is expected to be appealed. That could push a final outcome into 2027. Until appeals end, tables and trophies from the years under review stay as they are.

Why does this ruling matter now? Manchester City became England’s dominant club after the 2008 Abu Dhabi takeover. They won multiple Premier League titles in the period covered by the charges, then more under Pep Guardiola. Guardiola left last summer. Enzo Maresca is in charge of a side still competing at the top.