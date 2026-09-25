Manchester City found guilty on 114 of 115 Premier League financial charges as sanctions awaited

Manchester City have been found guilty on 114 of the 115 financial charges brought by the Premier League, The Athletic reported on Friday. Notably, an independent commission issued the verdict. Sanctions have not been decided, and City are expected to appeal.

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It is the largest liability finding in Premier League history. The public ruling answers one question only: whether the panel accepted the league’s case. It does not yet say what the punishment will be, or when it will start.

What did the commission decide? The panel upheld virtually every count. Only one of the 115 charges was not proven. The rest stand. That covers alleged breaches across nine seasons, from 2009-10 to 2017-18, plus later claims that the club failed to cooperate with the investigation.

Manchester City have denied all of it since the charges were published in February 2023. Friday’s finding does not close the file. It moves the case from guilt to penalty, and, almost certainly, to appeal.

What were the 115 charges? The Premier League opened its inquiry after Der Spiegel published leaked City documents in November 2018. Four years later, it referred the club to an independent commission.

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The charges fall into a few groups. Fifty-four concern a failure to provide accurate financial information. Fourteen concern incomplete or inaccurate details of payments to players and managers. Seven concern profitability and sustainability rules. Others relate to UEFA financial regulations and to whether City helped the league’s investigators between late 2018 and early 2023.

A 12-week private hearing ran in London from 16 September to 6 December 2024. The three-person commission then spent nearly two years writing its decision.

When will sanctions be announced? Not yet. Liability and punishment are separate stages. The commission can still recommend a fine, a points deduction, a transfer ban, the removal of titles, or expulsion. There is no fixed scale. Everton and Nottingham Forest lost points for far narrower PSR cases. City’s file is wider and older.

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Any penalty is expected to be appealed. That could push a final outcome into 2027. Until appeals end, tables and trophies from the years under review stay as they are.

Why does this ruling matter now? Manchester City became England’s dominant club after the 2008 Abu Dhabi takeover. They won multiple Premier League titles in the period covered by the charges, then more under Pep Guardiola. Guardiola left last summer. Enzo Maresca is in charge of a side still competing at the top.

UEFA once banned City from Europe for two years. The Court of Arbitration for Sport later quashed that ban. This case is different. It sits under Premier League rules, not UEFA’s. Rivals have waited four seasons for an answer on guilt. They have it. They are still waiting for the cost.

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About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.