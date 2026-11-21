Manchester City were held to a 1-1 draw by Fulham at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday. Elliot Anderson's second-half volley cancelled out Rodrigo Muniz's early strike, and the result brought boos from the home crowd at full time. Notably, this is the first time in 15 years that Man City have dropped points against Fulham.

How did Fulham take the lead? Fulham took the lead in the 16th minute. Rodrigo Muniz collected a pass from former Manchester City player Oscar Bobb and fired high past goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. City struggled to create clear chances for much of the first half, while Fulham found it easy to play through them. Kevin Affengruber was solid at the back for the visitors.

Why was Erling Haaland's goal ruled out? Around the 25th minute, Erling Haaland met an Iliman Ndiaye cross. Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno stopped the shot with both hands, but Haaland followed up and bundled the ball into the net.

View full Image View full Image Manchester City's Erling Haaland scores their first goal past Fulham's Bernd Leno before it is disallowed after a VAR review. ( Action Images via Reuters )

The goal was ruled out for a foul on Leno, and VAR backed the decision. The PremierMatch Centre explained: "The ball is in control between both hands and then is played out of that possession by the attacker, and then into the back of the net." Manchester City head coach Enzo Maresca protested to the fourth official.

How did Manchester City equalise? Manchester City improved after the break and drew level in the 57th minute. Phil Foden's corner was headed out by Sander Berge, and Elliot Anderson met the ball first time on the volley from the edge of the box. His shot went through a crowd of players and past Leno. Anderson almost scored again soon after. Haaland held off two defenders and set him up, but his effort trickled just wide of the post.

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Did either side have chances to win it? Both teams had chances. Donnarumma made strong saves to stop Muniz and Calvin Bassey on the break. Muniz also headed a free chance wide from a corner. At the other end, Bassey almost turned a Jeremy Doku cross into his own net, but Leno made a diving save. Substitute Rayan Cherki had a late shot blocked.

Fulham finished the stronger side. In stoppage time, Berge dribbled into the box, but his pull-back was cleared. Donnarumma was booked for dissent in the second half.

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What changes did the managers make? Maresca brought on Cherki for Foden, Allan and Josko Gvardiol for Nico O'Reilly and Ndiaye, and Enzo Fernandez for Ayyoub Bouaddi. For Fulham, Tom Cairney, Cesar Palacios and Gonzalo Garcia came off the bench, along with two other changes, all in the second half.