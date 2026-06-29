Manchester City replace Pep Guardiola with former Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca

Former Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has been appointed to replace departing Pep Guardiola at Manchster City, the Premier League club announced on Monday. Maresca, who left Chelsea mid-season, signed for Manchester City on a three-year contract.

Maresca brings familiarity with Manchester City's set-up, having previously coached the club's youth team. He was also the senior side's assistant coach under Guardiola during City's 2018-19 treble-winning season.

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"Manchester City is a club I know very well and to have the chance to manage this team is a brilliant opportunity for me,” Maresca said in a statement. “The quality of the people who work here is what makes it so special, and I want to thank them for showing faith in my ability.

“I cannot wait to start coaching the players. I want us to win, play good football and enjoy the pressure of representing Manchester City.”

Enzo Maresca's coaching career Maresca started his coaching journey at Parma in 2021, winning only four out of 14 games in charge. The 46-year-old was appointed as Leicester City manager at the start of the 2023-24 Championship season and guided them back to the Premier League as champions.

His success at Leicester City earned him a call-up at Chelsea where he steered a young and expensive squad back to the UEFA Champions League. Maresca now face a daunting task to take Guardiola's legacy ahead. Guardiola, who announced his departure in May, guided Manchester City to six Premier League titles and one Champions League crown.

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The Spaniard won the League Cup and FA Cup in his final season to cap a remarkable tenure at the club, but missed out on leading his side to a dramatic Premier League title victory.

Chelsea address Enzo Maresca's departure Shortly after Manchester City announced Maresca's appointment, Chelsea also issued a statement, explaining the abrupt departure of Maresca. Chelsea said in a statement that Maresca had expressed a desire to leave in the middle of his contract after being informed of the opportunity to succeed Guardiola at Manchester City.

"It became clear to us that it was his strong desire to succeed Guardiola and that he was fully committed to pursuing the opportunity, despite the fact he was under a long-term contract which he had no right to terminate," Chelsea said in a statement.

“In December 2025, our Head Coach unexpectedly and abruptly resigned from his position. Obviously, we felt let down as we believed that his head and heart were focused on another club and another opportunity, despite having just arrived at Chelsea the year before.”

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