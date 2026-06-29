Manchester City replace Pep Guardiola with former Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca

Former Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has been appointed to replace departing Pep Guardiola at Manchster City, the Premier League club announced on Monday. Maresca, who left Chelsea mid-season, signed for Manchester City on a three-year contract.

Maresca brings familiarity with Manchester City's set-up, having previously coached the club's youth team. He was also the senior side's assistant coach under Guardiola during City's 2018-19 treble-winning season.

Advertisement

Also Read | Pep Guardiola confirms Manchester City exit after 10 years

"Manchester City is a club I know very well and to have the chance to manage this team is a brilliant opportunity for me,” Maresca said in a statement. “The quality of the people who work here is what makes it so special, and I want to thank them for showing faith in my ability.

“I cannot wait to start coaching the players. I want us to win, play good football and enjoy the pressure of representing Manchester City.”

Enzo Maresca's coaching career Maresca started his coaching journey at Parma in 2021, winning only four out of 14 games in charge. The 46-year-old was appointed as Leicester City manager at the start of the 2023-24 Championship season and guided them back to the Premier League as champions.

Advertisement

His success at Leicester City earned him a call-up at Chelsea where he steered a young and expensive squad back to the UEFA Champions League. Maresca now face a daunting task to take Guardiola's legacy ahead. Guardiola, who announced his departure in May, guided Manchester City to six Premier League titles and one Champions League crown.

Also Read | Why did Chelsea part ways with Enzo Maresca? Club shares official statement

The Spaniard won the League Cup and FA Cup in his final season to cap a remarkable tenure at the club, but missed out on leading his side to a dramatic Premier League title victory.

Chelsea address Enzo Maresca's departure Shortly after Manchester City announced Maresca's appointment, Chelsea also issued a statement, explaining the abrupt departure of Maresca. Chelsea said in a statement that Maresca had expressed a desire to leave in the middle of his contract after being informed of the opportunity to succeed Guardiola at Manchester City.

Advertisement

"It became clear to us that it was his strong desire to succeed Guardiola and that he was fully committed to pursuing the opportunity, despite the fact he was under a long-term contract which he had no right to terminate," Chelsea said in a statement.

“In December 2025, our Head Coach unexpectedly and abruptly resigned from his position. Obviously, we felt let down as we believed that his head and heart were focused on another club and another opportunity, despite having just arrived at Chelsea the year before.”

Also Read | Pep Guardiola gets emotional as Bernardo Silva set to leave Manchester City

City also confirmed they had held confidential talks with Maresca last year while he was still at Chelsea. "I was treated well by everyone at Chelsea and together we achieved great success and memories that I will always treasure," he added.

Advertisement

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in