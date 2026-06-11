Manchester City submit British record £106m bid for Elliot Anderson

Manchester City have made a British record bid for Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson. According to a report by ESPN, the club has tabled a verbal offer worth £106 million, with performance-related add-ons that could take the total value beyond £120 million. Forest values the 23-year-old at £120 million before bonuses.

The development comes after City’s earlier proposal of around £85 million was rejected. Anderson’s contract at the City Ground runs until 2029, giving Forest a strong hand in negotiations. Notably, the player would welcome a move to the Etihad Stadium after impressing during his two years at Nottingham Forest following his 2024 arrival from Newcastle United.

Record-breaking offer details This latest bid would eclipse the current record fee for a British player, £105 million Arsenal paid West Ham for Declan Rice in 2023. The highest fee exchanged between two British clubs remains Alexander Isak’s £125 million transfer from Newcastle to Liverpool.

Manchester City’s willingness to meet Forest’s valuation highlights how seriously they rate Anderson’s potential. The midfielder has shown maturity, energy, and technical quality well beyond his years since arriving in the East Midlands.

Why Elliot Anderson fits Manchester City’s plans Elliot Anderson has established himself as a key figure in Nottingham Forest’s midfield. His ability to dictate tempo, break up play and contribute going forward has made him one of the Premier League’s most promising young talents. At 23, he still has significant room to grow under elite coaching.

Manchester United are also monitoring the situation. Should City’s pursuit stall, Pep Guardiola’s side are understood to be keeping tabs on Sandro Tonali’s future at Newcastle as a possible alternative.

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Manchester City’s summer priorities after Bernardo Silva's exit Reinforcing the midfield is a clear priority for Manchester City this summer. The departure of Bernardo Silva on a free transfer left a gap in creativity and experience that the club wants to address quickly. Anderson represents the profile of a player who could slot in immediately while offering long-term value.

The club cannot afford to stand still if they want to challenge on multiple fronts next season. A deal of this magnitude would send a strong message about their ambitions in the transfer market.