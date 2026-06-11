Manchester City submit British record £106m bid for Elliot Anderson

Manchester City have made a British record bid for Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson. According to a report by ESPN, the club has tabled a verbal offer worth £106 million, with performance-related add-ons that could take the total value beyond £120 million. Forest values the 23-year-old at £120 million before bonuses.

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The development comes after City’s earlier proposal of around £85 million was rejected. Anderson’s contract at the City Ground runs until 2029, giving Forest a strong hand in negotiations. Notably, the player would welcome a move to the Etihad Stadium after impressing during his two years at Nottingham Forest following his 2024 arrival from Newcastle United.

Record-breaking offer details This latest bid would eclipse the current record fee for a British player, £105 million Arsenal paid West Ham for Declan Rice in 2023. The highest fee exchanged between two British clubs remains Alexander Isak’s £125 million transfer from Newcastle to Liverpool.

Manchester City’s willingness to meet Forest’s valuation highlights how seriously they rate Anderson’s potential. The midfielder has shown maturity, energy, and technical quality well beyond his years since arriving in the East Midlands.

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Why Elliot Anderson fits Manchester City’s plans Elliot Anderson has established himself as a key figure in Nottingham Forest’s midfield. His ability to dictate tempo, break up play and contribute going forward has made him one of the Premier League’s most promising young talents. At 23, he still has significant room to grow under elite coaching.

Manchester United are also monitoring the situation. Should City’s pursuit stall, Pep Guardiola’s side are understood to be keeping tabs on Sandro Tonali’s future at Newcastle as a possible alternative.

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Manchester City’s summer priorities after Bernardo Silva's exit Reinforcing the midfield is a clear priority for Manchester City this summer. The departure of Bernardo Silva on a free transfer left a gap in creativity and experience that the club wants to address quickly. Anderson represents the profile of a player who could slot in immediately while offering long-term value.

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The club cannot afford to stand still if they want to challenge on multiple fronts next season. A deal of this magnitude would send a strong message about their ambitions in the transfer market.

What happens next Nottingham Forest are expected to hold firm on their £120 million valuation. Further talks are likely in the coming days as both clubs assess their positions. For Anderson, the next few weeks could shape the biggest move of his career so far.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.