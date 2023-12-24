Manchester United deal: Jim Ratcliffe acquires minority stake, football club's valuation touches $6.4 billion
Manchester United said that Jim Ratcliffe provided an additional $300 million intended to enable future investment into Old Trafford
British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe has acquired a minority stake in the football club Manchester United. The INEOS CEO will pay $33 per share value for a 25% stake in Manchester United, giving the club an enterprise value of $6.4 billion, a Reuters report said on Sunday. In a statement, Manchester United said that Jim Ratcliffe provided an additional $300 million intended to enable future investment into Old Trafford, a football stadium in Greater Manchester.