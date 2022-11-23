Manchester United owner weighs sale of historic football club

Manchester United owner weighs sale of historic football club2 min read . Updated: 23 Nov 2022, 05:29 AM IST
The owners of Manchester United are exploring strategic options that could lead to a full sale of the historic English football club.
