Manchester United's league game at Brentford postponed due to new covid cases

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo, centre talks to Victor Lindelof, 2nd from right as receives treatment before having to leave the field during the English Premier League soccer match between Norwich City and Manchester United at Carrow road in Norwich, England (AP)Premium
 1 min read . Updated: 14 Dec 2021, 08:45 AM IST Livemint

Manchester United and Brentford FC were slated to lock horns on Tuesday night at the Old Trafford club.

Manchester United has confirmed that the team's Premier League fixture at Brentford FC has been postponed and will be rescheduled in due course.

Manchester United said following PCR confirmation of positive LFT Covid-19 tests among the first-team staff and players, the outbreak requires ongoing surveillance.

The League has reverted to its Emergency Measures, and will increase the frequency of both Lateral Flow and PCR COVID-19 testing of players and staff," it said in a statement.

United said they had closed down their training complex following positive COVID-19 tests in the first team.

The Old Trafford club did not say how many individuals had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

"Individuals who tested positive are isolating per Premier League protocols," the club said in a statement.

"Given cancellation of training and disruption to the squad, and with the health of players and staff the priority, the club is in discussion with the Premier League whether it is safe for Tuesday's fixture against Brentford to continue.

"Team and staff travel to London will be deferred pending the result of that discussion."

