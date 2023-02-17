Manchester United sale: Bidding close to deadline, Qatari Royals plan to offer $6 billion
- Raine Group is handling the sale of the soccer club and the investors from Qatar are planning around $6 billion as their opening bid
The deadline for purchasing the most famous soccer team, Manchester United is inching closer and the bidders have to present their initial offers to merchant bank Raine Group on Friday. Raine Group is handling the sale of the soccer club and the investors from Qatar are planning around $6 billion as their opening bid.
