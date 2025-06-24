Manchester United submit £60m+ offer for Bryan Mbeumo, netizens warn of ‘freestyle chaos’

Manchester United have made an improved bid of more than £60 million for Bryan Mbeumo. This new offer follows the London club's earlier bid of up to £55 million, which was rejected.

Advertisement

According to a Sky Sports report, Spurs had initially held talks with Brentford regarding Mbeumo. While the 25-year-old is said to be intrigued by the offer, given that his former boss, Thomas Frank, has also been appointed by the franchise, the report suggests that he is leaning towards United.

Mbeumo is in the final year of his contract with Brentford, who also have the option to extend it by an additional 12 months.

According to a Guardian report, Brentford value Mbeumo in the same bracket as Matheus Cunha, for whom United were willing to pay a release clause of £62.5 million to Wolves. As Mbeumo is younger than his Brazilian counterpart, Brentford reportedly want a fee of around £65 million with add-ons.

Advertisement

Mbeumo on transfer speculation: Speaking to Sky Sports earlier this month, Mbeumo had talked about the transfer speculations, stating, "It (transfer speculation) is a bit new for me, I would say! I think it can be the life of a footballer, and you need to accept it,"

"It's been my best season so far in the Premier League. And even collectively, I think we did play very good games. I think we've been unlucky to chase the Europe spot, but I think it's been a fantastic season," he added.

Netizens react to Mbeumo's updated bid: One user on X while responding to news of United submitting an updated bid wrote, “I don’t take players that shines in a small club serious , they will come to big club and it will be hard for them to handle the pressure”

Advertisement

“From Brentford's structured system to Man United’s freestyle chaos. Mbeumo is about to find out the difference between playing football and suffering in silence.” another user noted

“This guy scored 20 goals last season. It’s surprising that Arsenal is not in the market for him.” yet another user chimed in.