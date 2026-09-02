Manchester United transfers: Santos, Tielemans, Baleba in as Berrada’s Hall call leaves Shaw exposed

Manchester United closed the summer window without a deadline-day signing for the first time in seven years. The club spent about £155 million, rebuilt the midfield and still left Old Trafford without a new specialist left-back.

That was not a last-minute freeze. It was the same restraint United have used since June. After last summer’s attack-first window, the brief this year was midfield. Casemiro had left. Manuel Ugarte is out with a serious knee injury. Three new midfielders arrived instead.

Santos, Tielemans and Baleba complete the midfield rebuild Andrey Santos joined from Chelsea for £48 million plus £2 million in add-ons. Youri Tielemans triggered a £35 million release clause at Aston Villa and signed a five-year contract. Carlos Baleba completed the set-up from Brighton in a package worth up to £70 million.

Karl Darlow arrived on a free from Leeds as cover for Senne Lammens. The total finished around £50 million below last year’s spend under Ruben Amorim, even with Champions League football back on the calendar.

Also Read | Manchester City agree £125m Enzo Fernandez transfer from Chelsea on deadline day

Manchester United remain the only traditional big-six club yet to pay more than £100 million for a single player under Sir Jim Ratcliffe. The thinking inside the club is simple: three well-priced midfielders can move a squad more than one blockbuster fee.

Omar Berrada’s call shuts the door on Lewis Hall The left-back file stayed live until late. Luke Shaw is the only specialised senior option. United had looked at Lewis Hall around the £50 million mark and believed Champions League football would appeal.

About three weeks before the deadline, chief executive Omar Berrada rang Newcastle counterpart, David Hopkinson. The answer was clear. Hall was not for sale. After selling Anthony Gordon, Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes, Newcastle would not lose another starter.

United accepted it and kept the path clear for another attempt next summer, when Hall will have two years left on his deal.

Ait-Nouri, Balde, Page and Zirkzee stay out There were still late calls. An agent had offered Rayan Ait-Nouri. Manchester City would only discuss a loan with an obligation worth tens of millions. United had no interest in a permanent move and walked. A check went to Jorge Mendes on Alejandro Balde. Talks never grew. A proposal for Ian Maatsen at Aston Villa had already been dropped.

Leicester’s Louis Page reached a possible stage before the valuation rose to £12 million plus £3 million. Everton’s loan bid for Joshua Zirkzee landed after 5 PM. United were open to him leaving but decided it was too late to find a replacement.

Harry Amass stayed. Championship clubs tested the water; Burnley’s bid of around £3.5 million was rejected. United wanted £6 million and, late on, even a Derby loan was turned down. Cover for Shaw now sits with Noussair Mazraoui and Diogo Dalot. Lisandro Martinez, Baleba or Patrick Dorgu would only be used in an emergency.

Michael Carrick wanted the right deal, not any deal The day after Man United faced Leeds in Dublin, Michael Carrick set the tone.

“There’s one or two areas where we’d like to improve. We are pretty clear that we need to keep pushing. There are certain things we want to try and do, but it needs to be right.”