Manchester United transfers: Santos, Tielemans, Baleba in as Berrada’s Hall call leaves Shaw exposed

Manchester United closed the summer window without a deadline-day signing for the first time in seven years. The club spent about £155 million, rebuilt the midfield and still left Old Trafford without a new specialist left-back.

That was not a last-minute freeze. It was the same restraint United have used since June. After last summer’s attack-first window, the brief this year was midfield. Casemiro had left. Manuel Ugarte is out with a serious knee injury. Three new midfielders arrived instead.

Advertisement

Santos, Tielemans and Baleba complete the midfield rebuild Andrey Santos joined from Chelsea for £48 million plus £2 million in add-ons. Youri Tielemans triggered a £35 million release clause at Aston Villa and signed a five-year contract. Carlos Baleba completed the set-up from Brighton in a package worth up to £70 million.

Karl Darlow arrived on a free from Leeds as cover for Senne Lammens. The total finished around £50 million below last year’s spend under Ruben Amorim, even with Champions League football back on the calendar.

Also Read | Manchester City agree £125m Enzo Fernandez transfer from Chelsea on deadline day

Manchester United remain the only traditional big-six club yet to pay more than £100 million for a single player under Sir Jim Ratcliffe. The thinking inside the club is simple: three well-priced midfielders can move a squad more than one blockbuster fee.

Advertisement

Omar Berrada’s call shuts the door on Lewis Hall The left-back file stayed live until late. Luke Shaw is the only specialised senior option. United had looked at Lewis Hall around the £50 million mark and believed Champions League football would appeal.

About three weeks before the deadline, chief executive Omar Berrada rang Newcastle counterpart, David Hopkinson. The answer was clear. Hall was not for sale. After selling Anthony Gordon, Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes, Newcastle would not lose another starter.

United accepted it and kept the path clear for another attempt next summer, when Hall will have two years left on his deal.

Ait-Nouri, Balde, Page and Zirkzee stay out There were still late calls. An agent had offered Rayan Ait-Nouri. Manchester City would only discuss a loan with an obligation worth tens of millions. United had no interest in a permanent move and walked. A check went to Jorge Mendes on Alejandro Balde. Talks never grew. A proposal for Ian Maatsen at Aston Villa had already been dropped.

Advertisement

Leicester’s Louis Page reached a possible stage before the valuation rose to £12 million plus £3 million. Everton’s loan bid for Joshua Zirkzee landed after 5 PM. United were open to him leaving but decided it was too late to find a replacement.

Harry Amass stayed. Championship clubs tested the water; Burnley’s bid of around £3.5 million was rejected. United wanted £6 million and, late on, even a Derby loan was turned down. Cover for Shaw now sits with Noussair Mazraoui and Diogo Dalot. Lisandro Martinez, Baleba or Patrick Dorgu would only be used in an emergency.

Michael Carrick wanted the right deal, not any deal The day after Man United faced Leeds in Dublin, Michael Carrick set the tone.

“There’s one or two areas where we’d like to improve. We are pretty clear that we need to keep pushing. There are certain things we want to try and do, but it needs to be right.”

Advertisement

Whether they have “pushed the boundaries” will be judged if Shaw gets hurt. For now the club chose discipline over a late splash.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.