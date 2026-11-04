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Manchester United vs AS Roma standings: Red Devils climb to 17th place with 3-2 win in UEFA Champions League clash

Manchester United ended their nine-match winless streak with an inspiring 3-2 comeback win over AS Roma in the UEFA Champions League. 

PN Vishnu
Published4 Nov 2026, 07:56 AM IST
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Manchester United's Brazilian striker Matheus Cunha celebrates after scoring their second goal during the UEFA Champions League match against AS Roma.
Manchester United's Brazilian striker Matheus Cunha celebrates after scoring their second goal during the UEFA Champions League match against AS Roma. (AFP)

Manchester United and AS Roma entered their UEFA Champions League Matchday 4 meeting at Old Trafford on Tuesday with different objectives as they looked to improve their positions in the 2026-27 league-phase standings.

The fixture brought together two European clubs with considerable continental history. Manchester United were looking to recover from consecutive defeats, while Roma aimed to build on their victory over Slovan Bratislava.

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The UEFA Champions League follows the expanded 36-team league-phase format, with each club playing eight matches. The top eight teams qualify directly for the round of 16, while those finishing between ninth and 24th enter the knockout phase play-offs. The bottom 12 are eliminated from the competition.

Manchester United script comeback victory

Manchester United's meeting with Roma ended in a 3-2 victory for the English side, giving Michael Carrick's team a valuable three points in the league phase.

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The result was particularly significant because United had trailed 2-0 at half-time. Matias Soule opened the scoring for Roma in the 11th minute before Donyell Malen converted a penalty six minutes later to put the visitors in control.

United responded after the interval. Bruno Fernandes reduced the deficit from the penalty spot in the 58th minute, while Matheus Cunha scored twice, in the 83rd and 86th minutes, to complete the turnaround.

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Cunha was subsequently sent off in stoppage time after committing a heavy challenge on Roma’s Leonardo Balerdi, but United held on to secure the victory. The result also ended their nine-match winless run across competitions.

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Where Manchester United and AS Roma stand in UCL standings

Following the fourth round of matches, Manchester United moved to 17th place with six points from four matches.

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Roma dropped to 19th with four points. Michael Carrick’s side have now won two and lost as many matches in the Champions League, whereas the Italian outfit have won one, drawn one, and lost two.

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What's next for Manchester United and AS Roma

Manchester United will take on Aston Villa in an away clash in the English Premier League on Sunday before the international break. United are languishing in 17th place in the Premier League with just seven points from nine matches.

AS Roma, on the other hand, will host Sassuolo in the Italian Serie A on Saturday before the international break. Unlike Manchester United, Roma are flying high in Serie A, with 24 points from 10 matches and yet to lose.

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About the Author

PN Vishnu

PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More

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