Manchester United vs Chelsea, Premier League: When and where to watch in India, head-to-head, team news

Manchester United are on a 11-match unbeaten streak against Chelsea at home. Can they extend their unbeaten run on Sunday?

Written By Koushik Paul
Published3 Nov 2024, 10:09 AM IST
Tough task for Ruud van Nistelrooy when Manchester United host Chelsea at home in Premier League on Sunday.
Manchester United interim manager Ruud van Nistelrooy has a tough task when the Red Devils host Chelsea at Old Trafford on Sunday in the English Premier League. The former Manchester United striker will take charge of his first-ever Premier League match after the sacking of former head coach Erik ten Hag.

With just three wins in nine games, Manchester United are sitting pretty below at 13th in the Premier League. Chelsea, on the other hand, are way above at sixth, with five wins from nine games. Nistelrooy will continue to be in charge until new manager Ruben Amorim permanently takes charge on November 11.

Manchester United vs Chelsea team news

Although Nistelrooy didn’t provide any injury news, Manchester United are likely to be without Kobbie Mainoo, Luke Shaw, Anthony, Harry Maguire, Tyrell Malacia, Mason Mount and Leny Yoro - all of whom missed the club’s 5-2 Carabao Cup win over Leicester City.

For Chelsea, head coach Enzo Maresca is lucky to have a fully fit squad but won’t get the services of Jadon Sancho. The English international is on a loan from Manchester United and is ineligible to face his parent club at the Old Trafford on Sunday.

Manchester United vs Chelsea head-to-head

Both teams have met 164 times in the Premier League with Manchester United enjoying a 65-46 win-loss record against Chelsea. 53 games have ended in draws. Interestingly, the Red Devils are on a 11-match unbeaten streak against Chelsea at home and have the possibility to make it three in a row for the first time since 1957. The last time these two teams met, Chelsea defeated Manchester United 4-3.

How to watch Manchester United vs Chelsea in India?

Star Sports has the broadcast rights of the English Premier League in India. Star Sports channels will telecast the Manchester United vs Chelsea clash live in India from 10 PM IST. Live streaming of Manchester United vs Chelsea will be available on Disney+ Hotstar app.

