Manchester United vs Liverpool: Bruno Fernandes equals assist record after Benjamin Sesko gives Red Devils 2-0 lead

Bruno Fernandes equalled the record for most assists in a single season in a Premier League after the Manchester United captain helped Benjamin Sesko powered the Red Devils to a 2-0 lead inside the first 15 minutes against Liverpool at the Old Trafford on Sunday.
In a battle of third and fourth-placed teams in the Premier League, Manchester United were off to a flying start when Matheus Cunha scored the first of the night on six minutes. After Brian Mbeumo in-swinging corner fell in front of Cunha outside the box, the Brazilian's first-time shot got blocked by a Liverpool defender. On rebound Cunha's shot bounced off the ground to hit the back of the net on the right corner.
Notably, Cunha’s goal was the fastest by a Manchester United player against Liverpool at a home game in the Premier League in 23 years. The Red Devils didn't game Liverpool any time to settle as Sesko found the back of the net nine minutes later.
After running on the right Fernandes shots straight in front of Sesko in front of the goal. As the Slovenian striker tried to make a connection, Liverpool goalkeeper Freddie Woodman came off his line to block the ball. But the ball rolled up the thigh of Sekso before rolling into the back of the net. Although there was a debate of Sesko committing a handball, but a length Video Assistant Referee (VAR) check confirmed there was no hand on the ball.=
In the process. Fernandes went on level with Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne for 20 assist in a single season of a Premier League.
Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025. <br><br> While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen. <br><br> If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at <a href="koushik.paul@htdigital.in">koushik.paul@htdigital.in</a>.
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