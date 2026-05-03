Manchester United vs Liverpool: Bruno Fernandes equals assist record after Benjamin Sesko gives Red Devils 2-0 lead

Bruno Fernandes equalled the record for most assists in a single season in a Premier League after the Manchester United captain helped Benjamin Sesko powered the Red Devils to a 2-0 lead inside the first 15 minutes against Liverpool at the Old Trafford on Sunday.

In a battle of third and fourth-placed teams in the Premier League, Manchester United were off to a flying start when Matheus Cunha scored the first of the night on six minutes. After Brian Mbeumo in-swinging corner fell in front of Cunha outside the box, the Brazilian's first-time shot got blocked by a Liverpool defender. On rebound Cunha's shot bounced off the ground to hit the back of the net on the right corner.

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Notably, Cunha’s goal was the fastest by a Manchester United player against Liverpool at a home game in the Premier League in 23 years. The Red Devils didn't game Liverpool any time to settle as Sesko found the back of the net nine minutes later.

After running on the right Fernandes shots straight in front of Sesko in front of the goal. As the Slovenian striker tried to make a connection, Liverpool goalkeeper Freddie Woodman came off his line to block the ball. But the ball rolled up the thigh of Sekso before rolling into the back of the net. Although there was a debate of Sesko committing a handball, but a length Video Assistant Referee (VAR) check confirmed there was no hand on the ball.=

In the process. Fernandes went on level with Thierry ⁠Henry and Kevin De Bruyne for 20 assist in a single season of a Premier League.

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