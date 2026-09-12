Manchester United vs Manchester City: 4 player matchups to watch out for at Old Trafford in Premier League Derby

It's been a mixed season so far for Manchester United. While the Red Devils were humbled by Hull City in their opening Premier League encounter, a win over Ipswich Town, and a last minute draw against Everton have tempered optimism generated by last season's revival.

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However, a 4-0 victory over Sabah in the Champions League came as a welcome boost for Michael Carrick's men ahead of their Premier League Derby against Manchester City at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Carrick's first Manchester derby as interim manager brought a victory and bought him time. Eight months later, after leading Manchester United to a third-placed finish and being appointed on a permanent basis, expectation has soared ahead of the Derby clash.

On the other hand, for the first time in 10 years, Manchester United go into the Derby against a Manchester City no longer guided by the genius of Guardiola. The Spaniard departed the club at the end of the previous season with Enzo Maresca taking over the coaching responsibilities.

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If Manchester City win at Old Trafford, Maresca's men would open a eight-point lead over Manchester United only four rounds into the Premier League season. Ahead of the much-anticipated clash, let's take a look at the match-ups, who will dictate the whole 90 minutes.

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Erling Haaland vs Matheus Cunha Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has already scored five goals in five games this season, including three in the Premier League, setting the pace in the Golden Boot race. The Norwegian has scored eight times in only seven Premier League games against Manchester United.

On the other hand, Brazilian Matheus Cunha has led the line in all three league games for the Carrick's men, after registering 10 goals in his debut campaign in 2025/26.

Rayan Cherki vs Bruno Fernandes Manchester City's Rayan Cherki has started the season brightly, with two goals and two assists. Bruno Fernandes has resumed his Manchester United influence, scoring a hat-trick and providing an assist against Ipswich Town.

Elliot Anderson vs Kobbie Mainoo Elliot Anderson has been the most dominant disruptive midfielder of recent seasons and since joining Manchester City, he has become a crucial link in their transitions. On the other hand Kobbie Mainoo experienced a resurgence under Carrick at Manchester United, relying on his passing ability to weave together the team.

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Antoine Semenyo vs Bryan Mbeumo Antoine Semenyo is yet to match last season’s goalscoring exploits, but already has two assists for Manchester City. Cameroonian Bryan Mbeumo has started sharply with two goals in three matches for Manchester United.

Man United vs Man City predicted lineups Manchester United: Senne Lammens; Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw; Kobbie Mainoo, Youri Tielemans; Bryan Mbeumo, Bruno Fernandes, Patrick Dorgu; Matheus Cunha

Manchester City: Gianluigi Donnarumma; Abdukodir Khusanov, Ruben Dias, Marc Guehi, Josko Gvardiol; Elliot Anderson; Antoine Semenyo, Enzo Fernandez, Rayan Cherki, Iliman Ndiaye; Erling Haaland

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in