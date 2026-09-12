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Manchester United vs Manchester City: 4 player matchups to watch out for at Old Trafford in Premier League Derby

Manchester City have been unbeaten so far in Premier League 2026-27, winning all the three games. On the other hand, Manchester United have won one, lost one and drew one so far in the competition.

Koushik Paul
Updated12 Sep 2026, 07:27 PM IST
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Erling Haaland vs Matheus Cunha will be one of the player matchups during the Manchester Derby in the Premier League.
Erling Haaland vs Matheus Cunha will be one of the player matchups during the Manchester Derby in the Premier League. (X)
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It's been a mixed season so far for Manchester United. While the Red Devils were humbled by Hull City in their opening Premier League encounter, a win over Ipswich Town, and a last minute draw against Everton have tempered optimism generated by last season's revival.

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However, a 4-0 victory over Sabah in the Champions League came as a welcome boost for Michael Carrick's men ahead of their Premier League Derby against Manchester City at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Also Read | Manchester United transfers: Berrada’s Hall call ends window

Carrick's first Manchester derby as interim manager brought a victory and bought him time. Eight months later, after leading Manchester United to a third-placed finish and being appointed on a permanent basis, expectation has soared ahead of the Derby clash.

On the other hand, for the first time in 10 years, Manchester United go into the Derby against a Manchester City no longer guided by the genius of Guardiola. The Spaniard departed the club at the end of the previous season with Enzo Maresca taking over the coaching responsibilities.

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If Manchester City win at Old Trafford, Maresca's men would open a eight-point lead over Manchester United only four rounds into the Premier League season. Ahead of the much-anticipated clash, let's take a look at the match-ups, who will dictate the whole 90 minutes.

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Also Read | Manchester United transfers: Berrada’s Hall call ends window

Erling Haaland vs Matheus Cunha

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has already scored five goals in five games this season, including three in the Premier League, setting the pace in the Golden Boot race. The Norwegian has scored eight times in only seven Premier League games against Manchester United.

On the other hand, Brazilian Matheus Cunha has led the line in all three league games for the Carrick's men, after registering 10 goals in his debut campaign in 2025/26.

Rayan Cherki vs Bruno Fernandes

Manchester City's Rayan Cherki has started the season brightly, with two goals and two assists. Bruno Fernandes has resumed his Manchester United influence, scoring a hat-trick and providing an assist against Ipswich Town.

Elliot Anderson vs Kobbie Mainoo

Elliot Anderson has been the most dominant disruptive midfielder of recent seasons and since joining Manchester City, he has become a crucial link in their transitions. On the other hand Kobbie Mainoo experienced a resurgence under Carrick at Manchester United, relying on his passing ability to weave together the team.

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Antoine Semenyo vs Bryan Mbeumo

Antoine Semenyo is yet to match last season’s goalscoring exploits, but already has two assists for Manchester City. Cameroonian Bryan Mbeumo has started sharply with two goals in three matches for Manchester United.

Also Read | UCL standings: Man United fourth after win over Sabah FK; Como beat RB Leipzig

Man United vs Man City predicted lineups

Manchester United: Senne Lammens; Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw; Kobbie Mainoo, Youri Tielemans; Bryan Mbeumo, Bruno Fernandes, Patrick Dorgu; Matheus Cunha

Manchester City: Gianluigi Donnarumma; Abdukodir Khusanov, Ruben Dias, Marc Guehi, Josko Gvardiol; Elliot Anderson; Antoine Semenyo, Enzo Fernandez, Rayan Cherki, Iliman Ndiaye; Erling Haaland

About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

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