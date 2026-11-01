Manchester United's slump continues after 2-0 loss to Chelsea: Have Red Devils ever been relegated from Premier League?

Manchester United's forgettable run in the 2026-27 season continued following their 2-0 defeat to Chelsea in the English Premier League (EPL) at Chelsea's Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

The loss meant that the Red Devils are now winless in nine matches, having last won a game on 10 September, when they beat Sabah FK 4-0. The defeat to Chelsea also left Michael Carrick's side languishing in 17th place with just seven points from nine matches, and just one spot above the relegation zone.

United's only Premier League win of the season so far came against Ipswich Town, beating the newly-promoted side 5-2 at home on 30 August.

Have Manchester United ever been relegated from the Premier League? The simple answer is no. Manchester United have never been relegated from the Premier League since the competition was formed in 1992. In fact, Manchester United are only one of the six clubs who have been in the Premier League since the competition's first season in 1992-93, to have never been relegated from the top-flight.

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The other clubs who have remained in the Premier League since 1992 are Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Everton and Tottenham Hotspur.

There are also a couple of clubs who were promoted to the Premier League in later seasons and not been relegated. They are Brighton and Hove Albion and Brentford. Brighton played their first Premier League season in 2017-18, whereas Brentford have been in the Premier League since the 2021-22 season.

However, it cannot be said that Manchester United have never been relegated from the English top-flight at all. Before the Premier League era, there was the Football League First Division, Second Division, Third Division and the Fourth Division.

United have been relegated from the First Division on five occasions, with the last time being in 1974 when they finished in 21st place with 32 points. They spent the next season in the Second Division, and were promoted back to the First Division in 1975.

What is Manchester United's lowest-ever Premier League finish? Manchester United's lowest-ever Premier League finish came as recent as the 2024-25 season, when the Red Devils finished in 15th place with 42 points (11 wins). United had three managers during that season. Erik ten Hag was given a contract extension in July 2024 following United's FA Cup triumph.

However, the Dutchman was sacked in October that year following a disastrous start to the season. Ruud van Nistelrooy then took over as interim manager from late October to the middle of November, during which he was in charge for four matches.

United won three games and drew another during this time. Ruben Amorim later took charge as United's permanent manager in November 2024, but was sacked in January 2026 after failing to guide United to the UEFA Champions League.

Michael Carrick is United's current manager, having taken over on an interim basis from Amorim before being handed a permanent contract ahead of the 2026-27 season.