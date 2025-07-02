Manolo Marquez steps down as India football head coach; Spaniard parts ways mutually with AIFF

Manolo Marquez has stepped down as the head coach of the Indian football team after mutually parting ways with All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Wednesday. Marquez's decision comes in after India 0-1 loss against Hong Kong in their 2027 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers on June 10. Under Marquez, India played eight matches and could one win only game - against Maldives in an international friendly.

"The AIFF and Manolo decided to mutually part ways without any financial implications to any of the two parties. So, he is relieved from being India coach. The AIFF will shortly advertise for the post of head coach," AIFF Deputy Secretary General K Satyanarayana told PTI.

