Manuel Neuer holds Gianluigi Donnarumma accountable for Jamal Musiala's broken ankle; ‘He was…injuring his opponent’

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has held his Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) counterpart Gianluigi Donnarumma accountable for the serious ankle injury Jamal Musiala suffered during their FIFA Club World Cup 2025 quarterfinal on Saturday. The incident took place in the added time just before the half-time break.

Advertisement

With PSG defender William Pacho guiding the ball to safety, the 22-year-old Musiala went for the challenge. At the same time, Donnarumma dived in too for the ball and accidentally rolled over Musiala's left leg, leaving his ankle broken. The sight of Musiala's condition visibly shook Donnarumma as the PSG goalie was left in tears.

Also Read | Watch: Musiala suffers serious leg injury after collision with Donnarumma

Musiala had to be stretchered out as players from both sides formed a circle around the German midfielder with hands on his heads. Serge Gnabry substituted Musiala in the second half. Following the game, Neuer felt there was no need for Donnarumma to charge in like that.

"It was a situation where you don't have to go in like that. That's risk-taking. He was prepared to accept the risk of injuring his opponent,” said the Bayern Munich custodian after the game. “I went to him and said, 'Don't you want to go and see our player?' It's a matter of respect, of going there and wishing the guy all the best. He then did it. Fairplay is always a part of it. I would have reacted differently.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, upset by the situation, Donnarumma also prayed for a speedy recovery for Musiala. “All my prayers and well wishes are with you Jamal Musiala,” wrote Donnarumma on Instagram.

How bad is Jamal Musiala's injury? According to a Sky Sports report, Musiala suffered a fractured fibula. The Bayern Munich star need to be operated immediately and will be out of action for at least four months. He will be flown to Germany from United Stated to Germany on Sunday for the surgery.

Musiala's injury comes as a huge blow to Vincent Kompany's Bayern Munich considering the fact that the footballer had just returned from a long-standing injury a few months ago.

“For these guys, it's their life. Someone like Jamal lives for this, and he came back from a setback, and then it happens in the way it happens and you feel powerless. But the idea for the group and for us is always to gain strength out of it,” Kompany said.