Marc Cucurella makes stunning pledge if Spain beat Argentina in FIFA World Cup 2026 final; ‘I'll call Luis next day…’

Spain left-back Marc Cucurella made a stunning pledge ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026 final against Argentina, saying he will retire from international football if La Roja clinch their second World Cup title. While Spain are seeking their first world title after 2010, Argentina are aiming to become the third team to defend their World Cup.

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The 27-year-old Cucurella, who has been one of Spain's standout performers throughout the tournament, said winning both the UEFA European Championship and the FIFA World Cup would leave him with nothing more to achieve in international football.

According to French daily L'EQUIPE, Cucurella stated in an interview, "If we win the World Cup, I'll call Luis the next day and tell him not to count on me anymore, that I'm retiring from the national team. With a European Championship and a World Cup, I can't do any better."

The full-back, who recently made a move from Chelsea to Real Madrid, has been an ever-present for Spain at the World Cup, playing every minute of the team's seven matches as Luis de la Fuente's side reached the final after conceding just one goal throughout the tournament.

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Marc Cucurella's impact for Spain at World Cup Cucurella, who was also a key member of Spain's triumphant UEFA Euro 2024 squad, believes lifting the World Cup would be the perfect way to end his international journey despite being just 27 years old.

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The defender has also promised another memorable tribute if Spain defeat Argentina, revealing he would get a tattoo of head coach Luis de la Fuente. "I would get a little tattoo of Spain manager Luis de la Fuente's face on my bicep if we were to win the World Cup," he said, according to Fox Sports.

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The bold declarations continue a trend for Cucurella, who has never shied away from making eye-catching promises. Earlier in his career, the Barcelona academy graduate had famously said he would rather shave his head than play for Real Madrid. The left-back, however, completed a move to Los Blancos in June this year and kept his hair.

Lamine Yamal follows Marc Cucurella Cucurella is not the only Spanish player embracing the occasion with unusual promises. Teenage sensation Lamine Yamal has also vowed to grow "a full beard and moustache for three weeks" should Spain emerge victorious.

Spain will be aiming to become world champions for only the second time in their history when they face defending finalists Argentina. The final also presents an opportunity for Luis de la Fuente's side to add the World Cup crown to the European Championship they won in 2024.

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For Cucurella, who has already enjoyed success with clubs including Chelsea and Real Madrid and won the UEFA Conference League, FIFA Club World Cup and the European Championship, Sunday's final could represent the crowning moment of his career--and, if his promise holds, the end of his international journey with Spain.