Marcus Rashford makes cut in Barcelona squad for 2025 Asian tour as La Liga club confirms Japan friendly

Barcelona’s 2025 Asian Tour is back on track, with the club confirming their first-team squad, including Marcus Rashford. The Manchester United star, who is on loan at Barcelona, is set to travel to Japan for a high-profile friendly against Vissel Kobe on July 27.

Rashford's move to Barcelona meant the England international will line-up alongside the likes of Lamine Yamal and Raphinha for the defending La Liga's champions next season. Rashford could permanently sign for Barcelona, according to the deal with Manchester United, provided the forward impresses Hansi Flick during the 2025-26 season.

Barcelona overcome tour uncertainty Just days ago, Barcelona faced a setback when they announced the suspension of the Japan leg of their Asian Tour due to serious contractual breaches by the tour promoter. The club’s statement at the time highlighted concerns that threatened to disrupt their pre-season plans. However, after negotiations, Barcelona confirmed that the issues had been resolved, allowing the tour to proceed as planned.

Barcelona's 2025 Asian Tour - Full schedule Barcelona will face Vissel Kobe in Japan, followed by matches against FC Seoul on July 31 and Daegu FC on August 4 in South Korea.

What Marcus Rashford brings to Barcelona? The highlight of the announcement was the inclusion of Marcus Rashford in Barcelona’s traveling squad. Rashford, who has already been spotted training with the squad, is expected to make his debut in the iconic Blaugrana shirt during the tour.

His arrival is a significant coup for Barcelona, both on and off the pitch. As a proven goal-scorer with pace and flair, Rashford brings a new dynamic to the team.

Barcelona full squad for 2025 Asian Tour New signings Marcus Rashford, Joan Garcia, and Roony Bardghji are all on the plane. Young players include Jofre Torrents, Dro Fernandez, and Toni and Guille Fernandez.

Goalkeepers: Joan Garcia, Wojciech Szczęsny, Inaki Pena, Diego Kochen

Defenders: Pau Cubarsi, Alejandro Balde, Ronald Araujo, Inigo Martinez, Andreas Christensen, Jules Kounde, Eric Garcia, Hector Fort, Gerard Martin, Jofre Torrents

Midfielders: Gavi, Pedri, Fermin Lopez, Marc Casado, Dani Olmo, Frenkie de Jong, Marc Bernal, Dro Fernandez, Guille Fernandez.

Attackers: Marcus Rashford, Roony Bardghji, Ferran Torres, Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, Lamine Yamal, Toni Fernandez.

Barcelona's strategy for Marcus Rashford's transfer Barcelona’s interest in Rashford was driven by their need for an attacker capable of playing both as a winger and a central forward. Head coach Hansi Flick prioritized strengthening the left-wing position, which was identified as a weak spot last season.

Notably, before Rashford's transfer, Flick personally spoke with him and gave his approval for the transfer. With the promoter dispute resolved and Marcus Rashford’s inclusion confirmed, Barcelona will be geared up to enter the 2025 Asian Tour with renewed momentum.