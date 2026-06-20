Matheus Cunha net worth: Inside Brazil and Manchester United footballer's estimated earnings, endorsements & more

Matheus Cunha maintained his brilliant run with Manchester United into the FIFA World Cup 2026 as the forward scored a brace to bring Brazil back on winning track against Haiti at the Philadelphia Stadium on Saturday. With Brazil needing a win to stay alive in the competition, Cunha scored a brace while Vinicius Junior netted once as Brazil breezed past Haiti 3-0.

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Replacing Igor Thiago in the attack, Cunha's inclusion brought balace, movement and a more natural connection that was missing between midfield and the front line. With Lucas Paqueta playing a supporting role as the left-sided midfielder, it made the job easier for Vinicius and Cunha.

Cunha netted his first in the 23rd minute. Cunha’s pressure forced the ball over the line on centre back Hannes Delcroix’s attempted clearance after Johny Placide could only parry Vinicius’ initial attempt. The scoreline was 2-0 after 13 minutes, this time Vinicius slipped a ball into the path of Cunha’s well-timed diagonal run and, while he appeared to stumble.

The Manchester United forward still struck a strong finish into the top corner as Placide leaned in the wrong direction.

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Matheus Cunha's earnings - All you need to know Cunha's rise in football has also shaped his increase in income. His move to Manchester United in 2025 gave Cunha the financial stability he was looking for, thus allowing him to perform better. The Brazilian Cunha started his professional football career with Swiss club Sion in 2017 before spells at Leipzig and Hertha BSC in Germany.

He moved to Atletico Madrid in 2021 and went to Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2023 on loan. Wolves signed Cunha permanently in 2023 and after spending two years, he moved to Manchester United for an estimated purse of 62.5 million euros.

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Based on a TOI report, Cunha draws an estimated 200,000 euros per week, apart from performance bonuses, image rights and brand deals. For a 27-year-old, the total package of Cunha is a lot heavier.

Notably, Cunha endorses sports apparel giant Nike as an brand athlete, and is often seen headlining campaigns for Nike Tiempo Maestro silo. However, the estimated worth of Nike-Cunha deal has been kept a secret. Cunha is also a regular in community brand activations.

Also Read | FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C points table after Brazil vs Haiti: Who stands where

What's next for Matheus Cunha? The win helped Brazil top Group C currently in the FIFA World Cup 2026. With his performance, Cunha will certainly start against Scotland on June 25 for Brazil's final group game. A win or a draw would be enough for Brazil for a top two finish in the group.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in