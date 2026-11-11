Mauricio Pochettino close to Manchester United deal as Michael Carrick’s job is reviewed in Monaco: Reports

Manchester United are edging toward a deal to appoint Mauricio Pochettino as their next head coach if they choose to part ways with Michael Carrick, according to reports on Wednesday, 11 November. Sky Sports News said the club is close to an agreement with the United States head coach, while BBC Sport reported that Pochettino is ready to accept an offer and wants the role once Carrick’s position is settled. Neither Manchester United nor US Soccer has confirmed any appointment, and as of Wednesday afternoon, Carrick had not been dismissed.

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Michael Carrick’s future to be settled in Monaco Michael Carrick is not serving in an interim capacity. He took over in January after Ruben Amorim departed and signed a new deal in May that the club said would run until 2028, after guiding Manchester United to third place in the Premier League and a return to the Champions League.

According to Sky Sports, chief executive Omar Berrada and director of football Jason Wilcox were due to meet minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who oversees football operations, in Monaco. Notably, the meeting would decide Carrick’s future, and the two executives were expected to recommend his departure. The Guardian reported that a board meeting involving the Glazer majority owners was also scheduled for Wednesday, with a sacking expected to be approved and announced.

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Manchester United currently sit 18th in the Premier, inside the relegation zone, having won just one of their first 10 league matches and none since August. That marks the club’s lowest position at this stage of a top-flight season since 1986-87.

A reported buyout of his USA contract Mauricio Pochettino has been in charge of the United States since September 2024, and in August, US Soccer announced that he had agreed a new contract until 2030. Sky Sports News said it understood United would need to pay around £7 million to buy him out of that deal. BBC Sport and the Guardian both reported a release clause of about $10 million (£7.5 million). The compensation would increase if Pochettino brought his staff, including long-time assistant Jesus Perez.

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After signing the extension, Pochettino told reporters, “Every time we sign a contract, it’s to go to the last day of the contract.” He also said: “In life, nothing is sure. Less in football.”

Also Read | Michael Carrick named as permanent Manchester United head coach until 2028

Manchester United’s long-running interest in Mauricio Pochettino Manchester United have previously spoken to Mauricio Pochettino about the job on three occasions: after Jose Mourinho was sacked in 2018, before Erik ten Hag was appointed in 2022, and when Ten Hag was dismissed in 2024. He has managed Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea in the Premier League, and led Tottenham to the 2019 Champions League final.

Since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013, United’s permanent managers have been David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Ten Hag, Amorim and Carrick. Their next Premier League fixture is away to Liverpool on Sunday, 22 November.

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About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.