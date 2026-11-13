Mauricio Pochettino leaves USA to take charge of Manchester United a day after Michael Carrick's Old Trafford exit

Mauricio Pochettino has been appointed as the head coach Manchester United, a day after Michael Carrick's exit from Old Trafford, the club announced on Friday. Carrick, who helped Manchester United to a third-place finish last season in the Premier League after taking charge midway in the 2025-26 season, was sacked on Thursday.

Carrick's exit from Manchester United came after the Red Devils managed just one win in 10 2026-27 Premier League matches so far. In the UEFA Champions League, Manchester United were able to win two and lose two games. “Mauricio Pochettino has agreed to become the Manchester United men’s head coach from 18 November,” the club said in a statement.

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In the process, Pochettino is making a return to England, after leaving Chelsea. The Argentine recently led the USA to their best-ever finish at the FIFA World Cup 2026, reaching the Round of 16. Pochettino joined the United States men's national football team in 2024.

“The club has reached an agreement with the U.S. Soccer Federation for Mauricio and his staff to be released after the conclusion of their responsibilities with the U.S. Men’s National Team,” the Manchester United statement further read.

The Argentinian is renowned for his high-intensity, attacking style of football, his dedication to building strong, cohesive teams and his outstanding record of developing individual players.

Mauricio Pochettino's coaching career Pochettino has consistently performed at the highest level of football across multiple leagues. He began his coaching career with Espanyol in 2009 before joining Southampton and achieving a club-record Premier League points tally in 2014.

During five full seasons at Tottenham Hotspur, Pochettino established the club as regular UEFA Champions League contenders, securing qualification in four consecutive seasons and leading the club to its first final in the competition in 2019.

In 2021, he joined Paris Saint-Germain, where he won the Ligue 1 title, the Coupe de France and the Trophée des Champions before joining Chelsea in 2023. He has never won a major trophy in England, most recently losing the final of the English League Cup with Chelsea in 2024.

Mauricio Pochettino's immediate reactions Pochettino and his assistants will remain with the USA team for the CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinals against Haiti on Saturday and Tuesday. “There is tremendous talent in the U.S. player pool from the youth teams through to the senior team, and it’s one of the reasons we have so much belief for the future of U.S. Soccer,” Pochettino said in a statement.

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