After Argentina defeated France to lift the Fifa World Cup on Sunday, goalie Emiliano Martinez mocked French star Kylian Mbappe while celebrating in the dressing room.

A video that is now circulating on social media shows Argentines dancing around the dressing room. They were all heard singing "a minute's silence for", before leaving a gap for goalkeeper Martinez to shout: "For Mbappe who is dead!"

"A minute of silence for ... Mbappe!" 😅



Emiliano Martinez during Argentina's dressing room celebration.



Last week, Martinez slammed Mbappe when he was reminded of a comment made by the French star in May.

Mbappe claimed that European nations were better prepared for the world cup than South American teams like Argentina and Brazil because of their regular participation in high-level matches against one another. “When we arrive at the world cup, we are ready, where Brazil and Argentina do not have this level in South America. Football is not as advanced as in Europe. That’s why at the last world cups, it's always the Europeans who win," he had commented earlier.

Rubbishing the comments, Martinez said, when you don’t have this experience, it may be better not to talk about it.

As per the Argentine player, Mbappe “doesn't know enough about football". Martinez further said, it doesn’t matter what Mbappe says. “We are a great team, recognised as such," he concluded

Argentina's star player Lionel Messi netted twice -- in the 23rd minute from the penalty spot and in the 109th minute from a goalmouth melee. His teammate, Angel Di Maria, scored 36 minutes into the match.

France's Kylian Mbappe scored twice in the 80th and 81st minutes. He completed his hat-trick in the 118th minute on the penalty. But it was Martinez who had the last laugh as he saved another spot kick to help his side to victory.

Argentina eventually defeated France 4-2 on penalties, winning the World Cup for the third time.

While Martinez won the Golden Glove for heroic show-offs, Mbappe clinched the Golden Boot for spectacular performance throughout the tournament.

Lionel Messi, meanwhile, was awarded with the Golden Ball, a trophy given to the best player at the FIFA World Cup.