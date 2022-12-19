Mbappe is…: Argentina goalie Emiliano Martinez mocks French star after lifting World Cup. Watch2 min read . Updated: 19 Dec 2022, 11:05 AM IST
Last week, Martinez slammed Mbappe saying that the French star doesn't know enough about football
After Argentina defeated France to lift the Fifa World Cup on Sunday, goalie Emiliano Martinez mocked French star Kylian Mbappe while celebrating in the dressing room.