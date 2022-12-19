Mbappe leading way for next-gen football: Watch French star's dazzling hat-trick2 min read . Updated: 19 Dec 2022, 12:53 PM IST
Mbappe scored only the second hat-trick in World Cup final history
Even as Argentina lifts the FIFA World Cup 2022, France's Kylian Mbappe has proved that he is gearing up to become the next great thing in football. Not only did he dazzle throughout the tournament, but he also showed off his brilliance in the finals with a hat-trick.