Meet Tahsin Mohammed: Qatar's 19-year-old winger with Kerala roots at FIFA World Cup 2026 - All you need to know

For generations, Kerala has been one of the powerhouses in Indian football. Widely known as "Gods Own Country" for its beautiful natural landscape, football in Kerala is treated as a religion just like in the “City of Joy” Kolkata. With a massive support for local teams, Kerala's football culture and the love for the game goes beyond the domestic leagues, the state turns into a mini north America with massive cutouts and flags of Brazil and Argentina adorning the bylanes during the FIFA World Cups every four years.

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This year, things will be a bit different. Along with the support of Brazil and Argentina, there will also be a few pockets of backing for Qatar, who are appearing for the second time in football's greatest festival. The reason is quite obvious - 19-year-old Tahsin Mohammed. He thus becomes the second Indian-origin footballer at FIFA World Cup 2026 after New Zealand's midfielder Sarpreet Singh.

Mohammed was named Qatar by head coach Julen Lopetegui in his 26-member final roster for the FIFA World Cup 2026 on Tuesday.

Who is Tahsin Mohammed? Born in Qatar, Mohammed was born to parents who hail from Kerala. His father Jamshid is a former Calicut University footballer from Thalassery while his mother Shaima hails from Valapattanam in Kannur.

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Like many footballers in the country, Mohammed learnt the nuances of football at the Aspire Academy - regarded as one of the best Asian facilities to nurture elite talent. His impressive shows earned him opportunities with Al-Duhail in the Qatar Stars League.

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At the young age of 17, Mohammed became the first player with Indian roots at the Qatar Stars League. Having impressed at Qatar's age-group teams, Mohammed broke into the senior side and now stands on the cusp of history.

Qatar at FIFA World Cup 2026 At the FIFA World Cup 2026, Qatar have been drawn in Group B, alongside Switzerland, hosts Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina. Qatar will open their campaign on June 14 against Switzerland, followed by matches against Canada (June 19) and Bosnia and Herzegovina (June 25).

Notably, Qatar's first appearance at the FIFA World Cup came in 2022 as hosts. With the tournament expanding to 48 tears, Qatar qualified for the main event after finishing on top of Group A in the fourth round of AFC qualification ahead of United Arab Emirates and Oman..

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Qatar's FIFA World Cup 2026 squad Goalkeepers: Salah ⁠Zakaria, Mahmoud Abunada, Meshaal Barsham

Defenders: Hashmi Hussein, Ayoub Alawi, Boualem ⁠Khoukhi, Pedro Miguel, Issa Laaye, Lucas Mendes, Sultan Al-Brake, Homam Al-Amin

Midfielders: Mohammed Al-Manai, Jassem Jaber, Karim ‌Boudiaf, Ahmed Fathi, Abdulaziz Hatem, Assim Madibo

Also Read | Can England cope with extreme heat at FIFA 2026? Thomas Tuchel has an answer

Forwards: Tahseen Mohammed, Edmilson Junior, Almoez Ali, Akram Afif, Mohammed Muntari, ​Youssef Abdulrazzaq, Ahmed Alaa, Hassan Al-Haydos, Ahmed Al-Janahi

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in