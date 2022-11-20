Meet the Indian ‘team’ that powers the Qatar World Cup

According to the ministry of external affairs, there are about 750,000 Indians in Qatar, a quarter of its population. They work in medicine, engineering, banking, finance, media as well as in blue-collar jobs such as driving, cleaning and plumbing, among others. Thousands of them, both highly skilled and the semi-skilled, have played their small part in the run-up to the World Cup—in construction, infrastructure and manufacturing. Many of them will continue playing a role over the next 28 days, particularly those working in the services sector, in businesses that cut across hospitality, tourism, retail, logistics and hospitals.