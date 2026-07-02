‘Merci’ and he walked away: DR Congo coach Sebastien Desabre learns of father’s death during FIFA World Cup presser

Sebastien Desabre, the head coach of DR Congo, received heartbreaking news during the post-match press conference after his team's FIFA World Cup 2026 round of 32 match against England in Atlanta on Wednesday.

It was during the press conference that Sebastien heard about the passing away of his father. “Thank you, but we are announcing that the coach has lost his father. Our sincere condolences,” said the media officer in French.

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The manager from France looked shocked and said “Merci” before leaving the press conference.

DR Congo's historic FIFA World Cup run DR Congo, who were playing their first FIFA World Cup since 1974, enjoyed an impressive run-up until the round of 32 of the ongoing edition.

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DR Congo, who held Portugal to a 1-1 draw and beat Uzbekistan 3-1 in the group stages, qualified for the round of 32 as one of the best eight third-placed sides, finishing third with four points.

DR Congo opened the scoring in the seventh minute of the round of 32 clash against England on Wednesday, with Brian Cipenga finding the back of the net.

However, the African side lost their momentum late into the second half, with England skipper Harry Kane equalising in the 75th minute and then scoring the winner 11 minutes later.

DR Congo goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi made multiple crucial saves to deny England, but the Three Lions' never-give-up attitude ultimately determined the outcome, as England won 2-1. “I offered my body to science,” Mpasi told reporters after the game.

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“But we knew Harry Kane was a super striker and that we had to focus on him. Too bad that twice we paid a little less attention to him,” he added.

Thomas Tuchel reflects on England's win England head coach Thomas Tuchel, on the other hand, was pleased with how his team turned it around against DR Congo.

“This team today did not accept a defeat as an outcome,” he said at the post-match press conference. “It would be so easy to give in; it would be so easy to accept the narrative. I didn't see any of that, and that is a very, very good sign.”

"That makes me very proud because they did what was necessary. The going got tough today; they showed up, and we got a deserved win, even if it was a late one,” he added.

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In the round of 16, England will lock horns against Mexico at the Mexico City Stadium on Sunday. “It is maybe one of the most beautiful fixtures, the most exciting fixtures that you can have. We play against Mexico in the Azteca,” the German said.

"The altitude will be, of course, a big disadvantage because we cannot physically adapt to it in four days. It's just impossible.

“More obstacles may come, but we are ready for that. We need it. Maybe we have the ideal platform now to genuinely believe that we are ready for that. When the going gets tough, we will find the answers,” he explained.