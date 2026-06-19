Merlin the duck goes viral among football-crazy fans in Mexico amid FIFA World Cup 2026 fever

The ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026 has discovered a new star—Merlin the duck.

The duck, dressed in the iconic Mexican green jersey, was seen roaming around the streets of Mexico City, with several people gathering around the viral internet sensation.

Mexico defeated South Korea in Guadalajara 1-0 on Thursday to become the first team to qualify for the round of 32.

The two-year-old duck's jersey number is 12, which is a trademark number for fans in football.

Bakeries sell pastries mimicking the image of Merlin in his green jersey, while TV stations interview him about his World Cup analysis. The duck is fairly consistent with his predictions: "Quack, quack, quack."

"At no point did we think he would go so viral," Karla Ivette Gomez, a 48-year-old street vendor, told news agency AFP in front of Mexico City's historic Bellas Artes palace, where dozens of journalists surround Merlin with microphones and cameras.

View full Image View full Image A Mexican fan carries Merlin the duck in Mexico City on 18 June 2026. (Photo by Alfredo Estrella / AFP) ( AFP )

"We were walking down (the main thoroughfare in Mexico City) and out of nowhere a girl takes a video, and that's when we went viral," she explains.

In the video, Gomez pushes a juice cart with her son while Merlin tries to not fall behind.

His wings remain snugly closed inside his shirt. World Cup fever in Mexico has ranged from Merlin's newfound fame to the statue of Jesus in the Mexico City Cathedral, who also wears the Mexican team's jersey.

'Part of the family' A man cries out when Merlin arrives at the Bellas Artes palace: "It's the duck!" A dozen people rush up to take photos and videos while trying to pet him.

It's the Gomez family's third duck. A client gifted him to them after his predecessor passed away. His name comes from the legendary wizard of medieval mythology.

"He's part of the family," says 14-year-old Cristian Gomez, who takes care of him.

"He's our everything," says the mother, who carries a bag with water and changes of clothes. Every now and then they take off his shirt so he can rest and stretch his wings.

The feathered football fanatic eats fruit, vegetables, crickets, fish, and "every now and then a taco," Karla confesses. During his last checkup, the veterinarian said that "he's overweight, he's fat", she admits.

His next stop is the fan zone, where thousands of people are gathering gunder the rain to see the game -- and Merlin.

"They're going to name him FIFA's ambassador in Mexico," Gomez says. "We're very proud of the mention."

There has long been a World Cup fascination with animals who predicted the results, going back to Paul the Octopus in the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

The Guadalajara zoo has already done similar exercises with elephants, gorillas, and a puma.