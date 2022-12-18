Messi capable of playing 'until he's 50': Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez

Four days after Argentina's all-time greatest football player Lionel Messi announced that he will retire post the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez hinted that Messi could return for the 2026 World Cup and capable of playing 'until he's 50'.
Despite Messi will be 39 when the next World Cup rolls around in 2026 in Canada, Mexico and the United States, the Aston Villa goalkeeper opines that the Paris Saint-Germain forward's unique physical and technical qualities will push forward him to play for Argentina.
"For me, he can play until he is 50. He looks really sharp and he looks so good. He makes things look easy – it’s the hardest thing to do," goal.com quoted Martinez as saying when he was speaking with Footballers Lives.
Sharing his experience on playing with Messi, Martinez added, "Playing alongside him has made me a better footballer for sure. It was proper for Messi to win Copa America. He represents the country as a hero. People respect Messi more than the President. People would stay home 24 hours if Messi asked them. He is number one, a hard worker and inspirational for everyone."
Who' GOAT – Messi or Ronaldo?
With the debate on who is the GOAT (Greatest of All Times), Martinez quashed the Ronaldo's claim to the GOAT title and believes that Messi is number one regardless of whether he lifts the World Cup.
"Do I need to answer? Messi. It's not like I have to say, Messi, it is Messi for me. Everyone knows he is a better footballer. He was born a magician," goal.com quoted him as saying.
Messi is playing like a 20-year-old:
Former world cup star from Argentina Gabriel Batistuta opines that Messi, despite his age (35), is playing like a 20-year-old.
"I expected him to be much calmer, but he is playing like a 20-year-old. And, that's because he's hungry, he's here to win the Cup. That's what football needs, that's what Leo is spreading to the whole team," said Batistuta.
The former Argentine had held the record of scoring the highest number of world cup goals for Argentina before Messi scored his 11th world cup goal in the Croatia match.
As per Batistuta, Messi deserves to be Argentina’s highest scorer at the world cup. "If there's one person who has to be up there, it's him," he said. Batistuta also believes Argentina can beat France in the finals.
With the nail-biting 2022 FIFA World Cup final to be played between two champion teams – Argentina and France – at Lusail Stadium in Lusail on Sunday from 8:30 pm onwards, reports say the cheapest tickets for the final on the secondary market are selling for more than $4,000 ( ₹3.3 lakh).
