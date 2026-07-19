Messi chases history at FIFA World Cup 2026 final; List of records 39-year-old can break during Spain vs Argentina

After 38 days of thrilling action, the FIFA World Cup 2026 is coming to an end on Sunday night at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey when defending Argentina take on high-flying Spain in the final and the 104th match of this edition of football's greatest show on the earth.

While the collective aim would be to lift the trophy, the limelight will certainly be on Lionel Messi, who is playing his final World Cup game. With eight goals and four assists so far in the competition, the 39-year-old has dropped to second in the Golden Boot race.

France's Kylian Mbappe scored twice against England to go on top to 10 goals. For Messi to topple Mbappe, the Argentina would need to score a hattrick against Spain, which looks a bit tough, considering Spain's defense.

If Messi can't get the Golden Boot, a record-extending third Golden Ball looks a possibility considering his performance throughout the tournament. Messi is the only play to win the award multiple times having received the prestigious prize in 2014 (in Brazil) and 2022 (in Qatar).

Records Messi can break in 2026 World Cup final

Lionel Messi will become the oldest outfield player to play in a FIFA World Cup final when he face Spain at 39 years and 25 days, thus surpassing Sweden's Nils Liedholm’s 1958 milestone (at 35 years and 264 days). When Lionel Messi leads Argentina in the final against Spain, he will become the first footballer to captain the national team in three World Cup finals - 2014, 2022, 2026. With 8 goals so far, Lionel Messi is just one goal shy of becoming the first Argentine with most goals in a single World Cup. A goal against Spain would take Messi past Guillermo Stabile’s long-standing Argentina record of eight goals in the 1930 edition. Lionel Messi will become the first footballer to lift the World Cup twice as a captain, provided Argentina beat Spain in the final. Messi was the Argentina captain when they won in 2022. If Lionel Messi scores against Spain and Argentina win, it would take him to nine goals, thus surpassing Brazil’s Ronaldo (8 goals in 2002) for most goals scored for the World Cup champions in a single edition. A goal against Spain will make Lionel Messi the oldest to score in an World Cup final at 39 years and 25 days, eclipsing Sweden's Nils Liedholm (35 years, 264 days) in 1958.

Messi will join the likes of Vava, Pele (both Brazil), Paul Breitner (West Germany), Mbappe and Zinedine Zidane (both France) to become sixth player to score in two separate World Cup finals, if the Argentina captain finds the back of the net against Spain on Sunday.

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Lionel Messi's emotional tribute before WC final Meanwhile, Messi took to Instagram to post emotional tribute to his teammates, coaching staff and fans ahead of the final, saying the team's greatest achievement has been the journey they have shared rather than just the titles they have won. He reflected on his years with the Argentina national team, thanking everyone associated with the squad.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner also expressed gratitude to his teammates, coaching staff and support personnel for their contributions to the team's success. "Thank you to each of my teammates, the coaching staff, and all the people who work every day so that this National Team continues to be a family," he said.