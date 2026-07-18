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Messi & Co stand a chance to complete greatest-ever World Cup run with a win in Spain vs Argentina final; here's how

Lionel Messi-led Argentina will face Spain in the final of the FIFA World Cup 2026 on July 19 at the MetLife Stadium in New York.

Koushik Paul
Updated18 Jul 2026, 03:09 PM IST
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Lionel Messi has been Argentina's livewire in the FIFA World Cup 2026.
Lionel Messi has been Argentina's livewire in the FIFA World Cup 2026. (AFP)
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Argentina were set to face Spain on March 28, 2026 at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar in a highly-anticipated "Finalissima". Unfortunately, the clash between the 2024 Euro champions Spain and 2024 Copa America winners Argentina was cancelled due to the Middle East war involving Israel.

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Call it a destiny or luck by chance, the same two teams are facing each other in the final of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at the MetLife Stadium in New York on July 19. While Argentina are the defending champions, Spain are seeking their first World Cup trophy after 2010.

Also Read | Why France vs England World Cup third-place playoffs carries importance?

For the record, Spain have conceded only once in this World Cup. On the other hand, Argentina have scored a staggering 19 goals through the tournament so far. In fact, this is only the second time Spain and Argentina are facing in a World Cup encounter. The last time they played was in 1966.

While Argentina are seeking to become the third team after Brazil and Italy to defend their World Cups, there's another record that could make the Latin American country complete the greatest-ever World Cup run.

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History beckons Messi's Argentina

So far, Argentina have won seven out of their seven matches in the FIFA World Cup 2026, thus making the second team after Brazil to achieve this milestone. In 2022 Argentina played seven matches including the final and won six of them. Their only loss came against Saudi Arabia in group stages.

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With the introduction of the expanded 48-team World Cup from this year, a team playing in the summit clash will will play a game more. Similarly the FIFA World Cup 2026 final on Sunday will become Spain and Argentina's respective eighth matches. Argentina could become the first team to win all their eight World Cup matches in a single edition.

Also Read | How to stay fit beyond 35: Fitness lessons from Messi and Dhoni

Teams to win all World Cup ties in single edition

TeamsEditionMatches won
Uruguay19304/4
Italy19384/4
Brazil19706/6
Brazil20027/7

Argentina's road to FIFA World Cup 2026 final

Argentina started their 2026 campaign with a commanding win over Algeria in Group J, with Lionel Messi scoring his maiden World Cup hattrick. They topped the group with wins over Austria and Jordan to enter the knockouts. In the knockouts, Argentina survived thrillers against debutants Cabo Verde and Egypt before knocking out Switzerland, and England to enter final.

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RoundOpponentResultVenue
Group Stage (J)Algeria3–0Kansas City Stadium, Missouri
Group Stage (J)Austria2–0Dallas Stadium, Texas
Group Stage (J)Jordan3–1Dallas Stadium, Texas
Round of 32Cabo Verde3–2Miami Stadium, Florida
Round of 16Egypt3–2Atlanta Stadium, Georgia
Quarter-finalsSwitzerland3–1Kansas City Stadium, Missouri
Semi-finalsEngland2–1Atlanta Stadium, Georgia
The FinalSpainTBDNew York New Jersey Stadium

Spain on verge of world record

Spain have been the most dominant defensive sides in the tournament. Having conceded just one goal en route to the final, the La Roja are on verge of setting a new record of conceding fewer goals by a champion side. Provided Spain do not allow Argentina to score any goal and win the final, they will become the first team to be crowned world champions, conceding just one goal throughout the entire tournament.

Also Read | FIFA World Cup: Lionel Messi hits back at Argentina favouritism claims

Earlier, France (1998), Italy (2006), and Spain (2010) hold the record of winning the World Cup squad, having allowed only two goals.

Get all updates from FIFA World Cup 2026 here, along with FIFA World Cup 2026 Complete Schedule and FIFA World Cup 2026 Points Table.

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About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

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