Messi criticised for ‘baby’-like behaviour during FIFA World Cup 2026 final as Argentine tries to get Cucurella sent off

Lionel Messi was described as a "baby" after the Argentine captain tried to get Spain Marc Cucurella to be sent off during the FIFA World Cup 2026 final at the MetLife Stadium on Monday. The incident took place during the extra-time after both sides were 0-0 at the end of the regulation time.

After Argentina were reduced to 10 men following Enzo Fernández's second yellow card in the third minute of the extra time, following a late challenge on Spain defender Pau Cubarsí, Messi and Co. surrounded Slovenian referee Slavko Vincic as a protest against the dismissal.

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It was that time Cucurella approached Messi. TV replays showed that Cucurella said something while covering his mouth partially with his hand before withdrawing almost immediately. This prompted Messi to call on the referee and indicate Cucurella should be punished under FIFA's new rule concerning players covering their mouths during confrontations.

Former players lash out at Messi Messi's gesture didn't go well with former players and experts as they viewed the Argentine superstar's act as a attempt to level the players following Fernandez's dismissal.

Former England defender Lee Dixon branded Messi as a "baby". "The game has gone if you're getting bookings and red cards for that, to get somebody sent off. You shouldn't be such a baby to try and get someone sent off for that; it's ridiculous," Dixon said during the live broadcast on ITV. .

Former England captain Wayne Rooney echoed BBC Sport presenter Gabby Logan's comment, who called it "desperation from Messi". “Argentina play like that, we know that's what they do. The one thing you want is good sportsmanship. That was sad to see, Lionel Messi doing that,” said Rooney.

Former England goalkeeper Joe Hart too wasn't happy with Messi. "Yeah, I didn't enjoy that at all from Messi. He realises how on top Spain are in this final, Gabby, if even Lionel Messi's reverting to that," Hart said.

What's FIFA new rule? Introduced at the FIFA World Cup 2026, the new law gives the referees the authority to show a red card for speaking foul at the opposition while covering the mouth. Paraguay's Miguel Almirón became the first victim of this new rule while Ecuador defender Piero Hincapié was also sent off for covering his mouth during an exchange with an opponent.

However, the rule doesn't make every instance of covering the mount a red card offence. FIFA allows the referee to consider the nature of the interaction before applying the sanction.