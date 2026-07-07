Messi fans have fingers crossed as big teams suffer setbacks; eerie coincidence spotted | Argentina vs Egypt prediction

Argentina will take on Egypt in the Round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup 2026. The match takes place on Tuesday, 7 July, with kick-off at 9:30 PM for viewers in India.

The match will be held at the Atlanta Stadium (Mercedes-Benz Stadium) in Atlanta, Georgia, United States. The winner of this match will have to face the winner of the Switzerland vs Colombia clash in the quarter-finals.

Argentina vs Egypt: Head-to-Head Argentina and Egypt have only met twice in history. Argentina won both fixtures, keeping clean sheets each time. Their first meeting came at the 1928 Amsterdam Olympics. Argentina won that encounter comfortably, 6-0 overall.

They met again after 80 years in March 2008, in an international friendly. Argentina won 2-0 that time, in Cairo. Goals came from Sergio Aguero and Nicolas Burdisso at the time. Lionel Messi missed that match due to injury.

Their FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 tie is significant. It marks their first senior competitive fixture outside the Olympics. Argentina lead the overall goal aggregate by 8 goals.

They also enter riding an impressive World Cup streak. Argentina have historically won 8 consecutive matches against African nations.

Team Form Argentina remain undefeated heading into their Round of 16 tie. They topped Group H with a perfect 9 points. They then beat Cape Verde 3-2 after extra time. Cristian Romero scored a dramatic 111th-minute winner in that game. Messi and key starters played a full 120 minutes.

Egypt reached the knockout stage for the first time ever. They drew twice in the group stage, against Belgium and Iran. They also beat New Zealand comfortably, winning 3-1.

Egypt then eliminated Australia via a penalty shootout. That victory followed a tense 1-1 draw after normal time. It marked their first-ever World Cup knockout stage win.

Argentina vs Egypt: Key Players Lionel Messi (Argentina): Even at 39, Leo still dictates Argentina's tempo. His vision and passing help break down defences. He remains capable of producing match-winning moments on his own.

Cristian Romero (Argentina): The scorer of Argentina's extra-time winner offers defensive stability. His aerial presence should effectively neutralise Egypt's counter-attacking threats.

Mohamed Salah (Egypt): The veteran carries Egypt's attacking transitions almost single-handedly. His pace and finishing threaten any tired Argentine backline. His mere presence draws defenders, creating space for teammates. This gives Egypt a genuine chance of causing an upset.

Mostafa Mohamed (Egypt): The striker provides Egypt's physical focal point upfront. His strength and hold-up play relieve defensive pressure. Winning aerial duels against Romero could help Egypt sustain attacks.

Match Strategy Argentina, under Lionel Scaloni, will prioritise control and possession. They'll circulate the ball horizontally to tire Egypt's midfield.

Messi will often drop into the right half-space. This creates passing lanes for Lautaro Martínez and Mac Allister. Fullbacks will stay more disciplined after Molina's exposure against Cape Verde.

Egypt, managed by Hossam Hassan, will sit in a compact low block. They'll target spaces behind Argentina's advancing fullbacks directly. Emam Ashour and Omar Marmoush will spray diagonal passes wide.

Mohamed Salah remains their key outlet in transition against Tagliafico or Medina. Marwan Attia and Hamdy Fathy will shield the central defence. Their job is to deny Messi space to turn and shoot.

Argentina vs Egypt: Who’ll Win? Overall, Argentina are overwhelmingly favoured to beat Egypt. Major publications and statistical models strongly back the defending champions.

Opta gives Argentina a 69.1% chance of winning in regulation. Egypt's chances stand at just 12.3% by comparison. AZ Central puts Argentina's probability of advancing at 71.1% overall. Egypt's chance of an upset in normal time is 8.9%.

Sports Illustrated highlighted Egypt's underlying defensive vulnerabilities despite conceding little. They've allowed 5.4 expected goals, among the tournament's worst figures.

Football expert Martin Green backs Argentina’s over 2.5 total goals market. Messi’s boys have outscored opponents 11-3 throughout this tournament. Yahoo Sports backs Argentina to cover a 1.5-goal spread. Egypt's talent, it notes, is concentrated mainly in attack.

Common scoreline predictions include Argentina winning 2-0 comfortably. JournalArta's AI model expects midfield dominance neutralising Egypt's transitions.

Other publications suggest a grittier 2-1 or 3-1 scoreline. Analysts still expect the defending champions to ultimately prevail.

View full Image View full Image The 'left side' coincidence

Argentina fans will, however, be sceptical about one eerie coincidence. So far, in the Round of 16, teams that sit on the left have lost. In this match, Lionel Messi’s Argentina are sitting on the left.

Germany, Portugal and Brazil have already suffered setbacks in FIFA 2026. Messi fans will have their fingers crossed tonight as little fishes continue to eat bigger ones this year.

How to Watch Argentina vs Egypt ZEE5 and Unite8 Sports will broadcast the Argentina vs Egypt match at the FIFA World Cup 2026. A standard ZEE5 subscription covers live streaming access.

Both Hindi and English commentaries are available on Unite8 Sports channels. The HD version is also available for TV viewers.