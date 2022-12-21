Messi flown away in helicopter over safety concerns, bus trip cancelled

Messi flown away in helicopter over safety concerns, bus trip cancelled4 min read . Updated: 21 Dec 2022, 01:39 PM IST
'I don't care if I only see them from afar. I'm here and this is historic!' said one fan.
Millions of Argentines who crammed the streets of Buenos Aires to celebrate an unforgettable moment with Lionel Messi and his World Cup winning teammates instead found themselves at a giant party bereft of its hallmark bus parade.